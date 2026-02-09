Annular 'ring of fire' solar eclipse February 2026: Live updates
The next solar eclipse will be on Feb. 17, 2026. Here's what you need to know.
The next solar eclipse will be an annular solar eclipse on Feb. 17, 2026.
During an annular solar eclipse, the moon covers a majority of the sun, leaving a distinct ring of light, hence the nickname 'ring of fire' eclipse.
One week to go! We're ready, are you?
We're just one week away from the first solar eclipse of 2026! Here's what you need to know before a dramatic "ring of fire" annular eclipse darkens the sky over Antarctica on Feb. 17, likely confusing millions of penguins.
Read more: 1 week until an annular solar eclipse turns the sun into a 'ring of fire' over Antarctica
Countdown begins: Feb. 17’s annular solar eclipse is just over a week away
We're just over a week away from the first solar eclipse of 2026! An annular solar eclipse will take place on Feb. 17, 2026. During this dramatic event, the moon will slide in front of the sun but won't cover it completely, leaving a glowing 'ring of fire' around the edges. That dramatic view will only be visible from a remote part of Antarctica, where up to 96% of the sun will be eclipsed for a little over 2 minutes — meaning very few people on Earth will witness annularity in person.
More people will see a partial solar eclipse, with the moon covering a smaller portion of the sun across Antarctica, parts of southern Africa and the southern tip of South America.
To find out more, check out our annular solar eclipse 2026 guide.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.