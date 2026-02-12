Here's what will happen during each phase of the Feb. 17 'ring of fire' annular solar eclipse

The annular solar eclipse will see the moon cover the majority of the solar disk, surrounding it in a fiery halo.

The outline of the sun is visible surrounding the moon during a solar eclipse, with a small break in the circle to the lower left.
An annular solar eclipse captured over Malaysia in 2019 (Image credit: Photo by SADIQ ASYRAF/AFP via Getty Images)

A breathtaking annular solar eclipse is set to sweep across Antarctica on Feb. 17. Here's what to expect from each phase of the "ring of fire" eclipse as it plays out above one of the most remote regions on Earth.

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes directly in front of the sun's disk during the new moon phase while at a distant point from Earth in its elliptical orbit. Around this time, the lunar disk appears slightly smaller than the sun in Earth's sky. As a result, a sliver of the sun can be seen surrounding the moon during annularity — the equivalent to totality during a total solar eclipse.