See the moon's shadow darken Antarctica in epic satellite imagery of the Feb. 17 solar eclipse (video)

The moon's shadow passes over Antarctica during the Feb. 17 annular solar eclipse.

Satellites have captured incredible views of the Feb. 17 annular solar eclipse as the moon's shadow swept across a remote region of Antarctica, while at the same time a U.S. weather satellite captured the silhouette of Earth's satellite as it traversed across the face of the sun.

An annular solar eclipse takes place when the moon — at a distant point in its elliptical orbit — passes between the sun and Earth , blocking the vast majority of its surface while leaving a thin sliver of its outer disk visible to appear as a burning halo in the sky.

Sadly, the only humans on hand to see the full glory of the Feb. 17 "ring of fire" eclipse were those who were crewing isolated research stations in a 383-mile-wide (616 kilometer) swathe of Antarctica.

Thankfully for us in warmer locations, a number of satellites were able to witness the enormity of the event from orbit, including spacecraft from the European Organisation for the Exploitation of Meteorological Satellites (Eumetsat), which captured imagery of the moon's shadow (above) as it swept over the frozen continent.

The moon's immense shadow was also spied by South Korea's GEO-KOMPSAT-2A weather satellite from its perch 22,370 miles (36,000 km) above Earth in geostationary orbit, close to the shadowy line of the night-day terminator.

The moon's shadow passes over Antarctica during the Feb. 17 annular solar eclipse. (Image credit: CIRA/NOAA)

NOAA's GOES-19 satellite captured a different perspective as it stared directly into the sun using its Solar Ultraviolet Imager (SUVI) instrument from high above Earth. Bright looping structures can be seen playing throughout the sun's atmosphere in the ultraviolet realm of the electromagnetic spectrum as plasma is shaped by our star's strong magnetic field while the moon's silhouette roams left-to-right across the solar disk.