Did a titanic moon crash create Saturn's iconic rings?

Did a collision that formed Titan trigger a series of events that contributed to Saturn's tilt and the formation of its rings?

Saturn's largest moon, the smog-enshrouded Titan, could be the result of a dramatic merger between two other moons that initiated a cavalcade of effects — including the formation of Saturn's beautiful rings.

When the Cassini–Huygens mission arrived in the Saturnian system in 2004, it was greeted by a menagerie of mysterious moons with bizarre properties. Titan , the second largest moon in the solar system , is also the only moon in our cosmic neighborhood to sport an atmosphere, one redolent in organic molecules. Then, there's Hyperion, a battered and bruised body that looks like a giant pumice stone tumbling around Saturn . Meanwhile, the yin-yang world of Iapetus, with its two-toned hemispheres believed to result from passing through Saturn's E ring — which is formed by material spewed out from Enceladus 's geysers — has the most inclined orbit of any of Saturn's main moons, angled at 15.5 degrees to Saturn's equatorial plane.

And of course there are Saturn's rings , unmatched in the solar system; their age is now thought to be a "young" 100 million years, but their origins have remained frustratingly mysterious.

Now, astronomers led by Matija Ćuk of the SETI Institute have come to suspect the creation of the Titan that we know today via a collision and merger of two moons could have triggered a series of events that led to all of Saturn's other peculiarities that we see today.

The clue to all this came from Cassini's measurements of Saturn's "moment of inertia," which is governed by the distribution of mass inside Saturn itself. This moment of inertia is a controlling factor in how much Saturn's axis of rotation wobbles, like a spinning top, a phenomenon known as precession. It had been thought that the period of Saturn's precession matched the period of distant Neptune 's orbit, creating a gravitational resonance that began to pull Saturn over at an angle of 26.7 degrees relative to the plane of its orbit around the sun . This tilt has the added benefit of allowing us to see Saturn's rings more clearly from Earth .

But Cassini's measurements of the internal mass distribution showed that slightly more of Saturn's mass was concentrated in the center than had been thought. This therefore changes Saturn's moment of inertia, which takes it marginally out of resonance with Neptune's orbit.

Seemingly, something had pulled Saturn out of sync with Neptune, resulting in mass to become redistributed inside Saturn. But what could have done that?

Despite being far less massive than Saturn, the ringed planet's moons can have a surprisingly large effect on the planet. Originally, to explain what took Saturn out of resonance with Neptune, scientists came up with a theory that once upon a time Saturn had another icy moon, which they named Chrysalis. This moon, they said, could have had its orbit perturbed following a close encounter with Titan and got too close to Saturn, where gravitational tidal forces ripped it apart about 100 million years ago. While most of the debris fell into Saturn, some remained in orbit, forming the rings. Meanwhile, the interaction with Chrysalis would have been the trigger to cause Titan's orbit to expand, which in turn would have pulled Saturn out of sync with Neptune.

It was a nice theory, but when Ćuk's team put it to the test in simulations, they found that the vast majority of the time Chrysalis collided with Titan instead. However, instead of being a dead end for the Chrysalis hypothesis, the simulations opened another door, and the key was another moon of Saturn, Hyperion, which orbits just beyond Titan.

Titan and Hyperion are another example of gravitational resonance. Their orbits are locked together: for every four orbits of Saturn that Titan makes, Hyperion makes exactly three orbits, tumbling disorderly around the ringed planet.