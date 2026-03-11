Click for next article

The NASA Artemis 2 moon mission is currently on hold. The huge launch rocket has been transported back to its hangar so the liquid hydrogen fuel leaks discovered on the launch pad can be investigated. Unfortunately, this looks like setting the Artemis 2 mission back until April at the very least.

In the meantime, I've been scouring the universe, well, more accurately, the internet, to find the best NASA Artemis 2 gear on the planet. There's plenty here that would make a fantastic gift for someone deserving, or even yourself. I've also been comparing prices from different stores to ensure you're getting the best deals on all these Artemis 2 products. There's everything from clothing to toys, cool metal posters, and more.

While the delay to Artemis 2's launch is disappointing news for all of us space-flight fans, it's of course essential that the safety-critical work is carried out. Here at Space.com, Artemis 2 fever is still running riot, though, and perhaps the delays have even intensified things, as we'll be even more excited when Artemis 2 finally blasts off into space.

On Monday, NASA announced an Artemis 2 press conference due to take place at 3 pm EDT on March 12. We'll, of course, be covering that key event as it unfolds. For our take on what is announced and all the latest news, be sure to regularly check our Artemis 2 mission hub.

Check out our buying guides to the best telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego, and much more.



Please note that the products listed above are not necessarily linked directly to NASA itself. If you want to support them, head directly to the Shop NASA store.