Despite the recent delay in Artemis 2's launch (now postponed until March due to the discovery of hydrogen fuel leaks during the "wet dress rehearsal"), Artemis fever is very much in full swing. That means there's a whole heap of Artemis 2-related products out there vying for our attention, and I've trawled through the internet to pick out the very best of them.
With everything from Lego models to coffee mugs, there's something likely to please space flight fans of all ages. I've also been checking the prices to ensure you're getting the best deals on all these Artemis 2 products.
If you're looking to find out more about this hugely exciting manned space mission, don't miss our guide to everything you need to know about the NASA Artemis 2 Mission.
The best NASA Artemis 2 gear you can buy right now
Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.
If an Artemis 2 Lego set is on your wishlist, this is the (much) cheaper of the two options available. We were really impressed and gave this build five stars in our Lego Technic NASA Artemis Space Launch System review. It's great value for money and has lots of clever Technic features.
While it does cost $200 more than the other Artemis Lego set, it's a much more complex build with 3,601 pieces compared to 632. We've also reviewed this Lego NASA Artemis Space Launch System, giving it 4.5 stars out of 5. It's recommended for adult builders, while the cheaper set has a 9+ rating.
This fully embroidered mission patch looks great and can be ironed or sewn on to the garment of your choice.
This US-made hoodie looks good with Artemis 2 mission logos on the front and rear. It comes in a range of sizes from small to 4XL. Materials are a 50-50 blend of cotton and polyester. A zipped version is also available.
Mugs may not be much use for drinking from in Zero-G, but here on terra firma, they definitely come in handy. This 15 oz model comes in deep space black and is emblazoned with the Artemis 2 mission logo on each side.