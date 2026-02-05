Despite the recent delay in Artemis 2's launch (now postponed until March due to the discovery of hydrogen fuel leaks during the "wet dress rehearsal"), Artemis fever is very much in full swing. That means there's a whole heap of Artemis 2-related products out there vying for our attention, and I've trawled through the internet to pick out the very best of them.

With everything from Lego models to coffee mugs, there's something likely to please space flight fans of all ages. I've also been checking the prices to ensure you're getting the best deals on all these Artemis 2 products.

If you're looking to find out more about this hugely exciting manned space mission, don't miss our guide to everything you need to know about the NASA Artemis 2 Mission.

The best NASA Artemis 2 gear you can buy right now

Why you can trust Space.com Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test and review products.

Artemis 2 Mission Patch: $9.95 at Amazon This fully embroidered mission patch looks great and can be ironed or sewn on to the garment of your choice.