Our round-up of the best NASA Artemis 2 gear on planet Earth

From Lego and stickers to hats and mugs, we've rounded up the best NASA Artemis 2 swag you can buy for the space and rocket fan in your life, everything from soup to nuts!

(Image credit: Future/NASA)

Despite the recent delay in Artemis 2's launch (now postponed until March due to the discovery of hydrogen fuel leaks during the "wet dress rehearsal"), Artemis fever is very much in full swing. That means there's a whole heap of Artemis 2-related products out there vying for our attention, and I've trawled through the internet to pick out the very best of them.

With everything from Lego models to coffee mugs, there's something likely to please space flight fans of all ages. I've also been checking the prices to ensure you're getting the best deals on all these Artemis 2 products.

The best NASA Artemis 2 gear you can buy right now

Lego Technic NASA Artemis Space Launch System 42221
Lego Technic NASA Artemis Space Launch System 42221: $59.95 at Amazon

If an Artemis 2 Lego set is on your wishlist, this is the (much) cheaper of the two options available. We were really impressed and gave this build five stars in our Lego Technic NASA Artemis Space Launch System review. It's great value for money and has lots of clever Technic features.

Lego Icons NASA Artemis Space Launch System 10341
Lego Icons NASA Artemis Space Launch System 10341: $259.95 at Target

While it does cost $200 more than the other Artemis Lego set, it's a much more complex build with 3,601 pieces compared to 632. We've also reviewed this Lego NASA Artemis Space Launch System, giving it 4.5 stars out of 5. It's recommended for adult builders, while the cheaper set has a 9+ rating.

Artemis 2 Mission Patch
Artemis 2 Mission Patch: $9.95 at Amazon

This fully embroidered mission patch looks great and can be ironed or sewn on to the garment of your choice.

Future of Flight NASA Artemis 2 Logo Hoodie
Future of Flight NASA Artemis 2 Logo Hoodie: $38.90 at Amazon

This US-made hoodie looks good with Artemis 2 mission logos on the front and rear. It comes in a range of sizes from small to 4XL. Materials are a 50-50 blend of cotton and polyester. A zipped version is also available.

Mission Logo Mug
Mission Logo Mug: $16.95 at Amazon

Mugs may not be much use for drinking from in Zero-G, but here on terra firma, they definitely come in handy. This 15 oz model comes in deep space black and is emblazoned with the Artemis 2 mission logo on each side.

