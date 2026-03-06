Enjoy 'For All Mankind' spinoff series 'Star City' anywhere with these VPN deals — save 74% off and a bonus free $50 Amazon voucher

Click for next article

NordVPN is the top choice of our tech expert colleagues over at TechRadar when it comes to the best VPN services on the market.

Right now at NordVPN, you can get up to 74% off and receive an eye-catching bonus of a free Amazon voucher worth up to $50 when you sign up for a two-year plan.

Grab a NordVPN deal and a FREE Amazon voucher up to $50 at NordVPN.

As well as providing a host of online security features, a VPN provides a solution to geo-blocking when it comes to viewing your streaming services. Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to and allow for uninterrupted viewing of your favorite shows.

There is a load of exciting sci-fi series coming in the next few months, including Series 5 of space race thriller "For All Mankind", which blasts off on March 27, 2026.

Also coming on May 29, the "For All Mankind" spinoff series "Star City" lands on Apple TV and follows the same timeline as "For All Mankind", but from a Soviet perspective. The 8-episode debut season promises to be an exciting addition to the popular space drama.