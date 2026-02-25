If you're looking to save credits by bagging the best Lego Star Wars deals, the 654-piece Tantive IV Starship set from Walmart, at one of its lowest-ever prices, is worth considering, but hurry, as stock is starting to run low.

In our Lego Star Wars Tantive IV review, we found that the set is fun to build, looks awesome when complete and thanks to its size, it's perfect for displaying on a shelf, without the need for copious amounts of space. In fact, one of the few negatives we found with it is the starting price, but today's deal is $31 less than that, making it great value. We'll get into the specs below, but if you want to check out more top Lego content, we recommend scrolling through our best Lego Star Wars and best Lego space sets guides.