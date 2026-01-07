We still have a UCS Millennium Falcon, but we desperately need a new mid-sized ship.

It’s no secret that we love Lego Star Wars here at Space. From brick-built models of our favorite Star Wars characters to huge, detailed recreations of the best Star Wars ships, we've had just about every Star Wars icon imaginable. Some models we have loved more than others, however, and in this article, we'll be listing the 10 retired Lego Star Wars sets we wish would come back.

It's been a hard list to put together, in truth. Lego already frequently brings back popular Star Wars models in one form or another. We've had dozens of different Millennium Falcons, for example, and just as many Starfighters and TIE fighters. But they all come in different shapes and sizes, from playsets to epic Ultimate Collector's Series sets. Here, we're focusing on specific iterations of sets that we'd love to see make a return, whether it's a mid-sized Millennium Falcon or another huge Imperial Star Destroyer.

The sets we've chosen are all unique in one way or another, or provide something specific that we think is currently missing from the Lego Star Wars line-up. But with 2026 around the corner, we know dozens of new Star Wars sets will be incoming, so we'll have to wait and see what's going to be in store.

10 retired Lego Star Wars sets we wish would come back

For each of the sets listed below, we’ve included their original MSRP at launch, along with their market value now, both new and used. These are based on average prices of sales over the last six months via Bricklink.

Imperial Star Destroyer

This HUGE ship really is something to behold. (Image credit: Amazon)

Set specifications Set number: 75252 Release period: October 2019 to December 2022 Price at launch: $699.99 / $614.99 Price now: $989 (new), $674 (used)

It feels almost unfair that the Ultimate Collector's Series Millennium Falcon has been around for eight years now, with no signs of disappearing any time soon, while the Imperial Star Destroyer was retired after just three. While this huge ship was undoubtedly too big for most normal homes, there's something so iconic about the Imperial Star Destroyer design that we want Lego to bring it back.

Maybe a slightly smaller version would be ideal, though. Measuring 43 inches in length, it's still one of the longest Lego sets ever released, and so you'd need a huge amount of shelf space to display it. Still, the details here are incredible. Its huge exhaust engines are a stand-out feature, and it also comes with a tilting radar dish, intricate detailing and a scale model of a Tantive IV to give a sense of size (spoiler: it's huge).

Death Star II

Launched 20 years ago, there's something very striking about the Death Star II. (Image credit: Lego)

Set specifications Set number: 10143 Release period: September 2005 to December 2007 Price at launch: $269.99 / £249.99 Price now: $1,493 (new), $943 (used)

We may have just got a brand new Ultimate Collector's Death Star, but we think there's room to bring back the long-retired Death Star II. This particular model is unlike any other Death Star set that's been and gone since, as it shows it mid-destruction. It's iconic and eye-catching, and because it's so different from the current model, we think they'd exist side-by-side rather nicely.

While this 3,449-piece set would have set you back $269.99 at launch, if you'd like to pick it up now, you’ll need at least $1,000 — more if you want a new and sealed set. Given it launched 20 years ago, though, it's not all that surprising, but it does mean we are well overdue for a new model.