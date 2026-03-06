Crush the Rebels for less with money off this menacing, mid-sized Lego Star Wars AT-AT
This Lego Star Wars AT-AT walker only debuted in January 2026 and you can already save 5% on this shelf-sized but still seriously impressive set.
Introduced in Star Wars Episode 5: The Empire Strikes Back, the AT-AT is one of Star Wars' most iconic vehicles. Now, you can save 5% on this mid-sized LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker (75440) set, just the right size to protect your desk or shelves from rebel scum.
Save 5% on this Lego Star Wars AT-AT Walker set at Amazon, a surprising saving given this set was only released in January.
Reviewing this Lego Star Wars AT-AT Walker, we remarked that "Given its price point, consider it one of 2026's must-have Lego Star Wars sets." We were particularly impressed at just how much detail it packed in, despite being just 19cm tall. At 5% off, it's an even better deal; we're surprised to see it discounted this early, given it just launched in January. For more block-building galactic adventures, take a look at the best Lego Star Wars and best Lego space sets guides.