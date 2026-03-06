Crush the Rebels for less with money off this menacing, mid-sized Lego Star Wars AT-AT

News
By published

This Lego Star Wars AT-AT walker only debuted in January 2026 and you can already save 5% on this shelf-sized but still seriously impressive set.

A Lego Star Wars AT-AT 75440 on a table, with a mini-snowspeeder wrapping a cable around its legs.
Like its screen counterpart, this Lego Star Wars AT-AT is invincible.. well, unless someone's brought a snowspeeder and a bit of rop. (Image credit: Future / Kim Snaith)

Introduced in Star Wars Episode 5: The Empire Strikes Back, the AT-AT is one of Star Wars' most iconic vehicles. Now, you can save 5% on this mid-sized LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker (75440) set, just the right size to protect your desk or shelves from rebel scum.

Save 5% on this Lego Star Wars AT-AT Walker set at Amazon, a surprising saving given this set was only released in January.

Lego Star Wars AT-AT walker
Save 5%