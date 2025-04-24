After years of testing, we've found the best star projectors for kids and are highlighting them in one place so you can spend your hard-earned money on quality models that will last.

Not all of these projectors were designed specifically for children, but these projector models captivate young minds with fun, engaging visuals and are easy and safe to use. Some models serve purely to create a soothing ambiance, acting as night lights for children, whereas others can be educational tools with accurate renderings of the night sky indoors.

We've already compiled a comprehensive list of the best star projectors on the market, but this guide features the best child-friendly models based on years of reviewing both as adults and alongside children.

We know from experience that star projectors can aid a young child's bedtime routine, level up gaming setups, and make movie nights more exciting.

The quick list

Best star projectors for kids we recommend in 2025

Best overall

Image 1 of 5 The Govee Star Light Projector is a neat-looking unit, but it's larger than others on this list. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The laser and lights can be operated independently of one another (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The lights are impressive and highly customizable (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The app (Image credit: Tantse Walter/Govee) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Govee Star Light Projector Best overall: A well-rounded star projector with lots of customization options and a quality built-in speaker Our expert review: Specifications Size: 6 x 6.3 x 8.6 inches (15.2 x 16 x 21.8 centimeters) Weight: 2.8 pounds (1.3 kilograms) Laser: Yes, Class 2 Control: On-body, app, voice Rotation: Yes Sleep timer: Yes Speaker: Yes Projection surface: 650 square feet (60 square meters) Reasons to buy + Impressive, bright and dynamic lighting effects + App-based customization + Quality built-in speaker Reasons to avoid - Fairly noisy motor - Relatively expensive, but good value - On-body controls that are difficult to see in the dark

Buy it if: ✅ You want something from a reputable manufacturer. Govee is well known for creating quality, affordable lighting solutions. ✅ You want a dual-purpose device. In addition to offering impressive lighting, the Govee Star Light Projector includes a surprisingly good-quality built-in Bluetooth speaker that's great for listening to music or stories at bedtime.

Don't buy it if: ❌ Your child will use it as a sleep aid. The motor noise can get quite loud when a lot of functions are in use at once, so we wouldn't recommend it as a soothing sleep aid. ❌ You don't want to spend a lot. Although we think it's a good value, this projector will set you back around $80.

The bottom line: 🔎 The Govee Star Light Projector is one of the best star projectors we've tested. Kids will love creating their own lighting designs and colors. ★★★★½

When we reviewed the Govee Star Light Projector recently, we were impressed. Although we didn't review it specifically with children in mind, we think it would be a great gift for a young, tech-minded user.

Full customization requires the use of an app. So, although this projector may not be suitable for very young children, older kids with their own smartphones will likely enjoy using it.

The customization possibilities of this star projector are among the best we've come across. There are several preset modes, as well as the option to create your own. You can choose the movement, brightness, colors and pattern of the lights, as well as add lasers. Tech-minded kids will love creating their own lighting designs.

We've tested several star projectors that feature built-in speakers, and they often produced poor-quality, tinny sound. However, we were pleasantly surprised by the sound from the Govee Star Light Projector. The music pickup feature that syncs light patterns and colors with the sounds (from the speaker or elsewhere) is impressive.

Read our full Govee Star Light Projector review

Best budget option

Image 1 of 3 The Pikoy Galaxy Projector during our review. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The front view of the Encalife Aurora Borealis Northern Lights Star Projector. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Screenshots of app controls in the Smart Life App for light and speaker. (Image credit: Encalife)

Pikoy Galaxy Projector Best budget option: A surprisingly good-value projector that would make a great gift Our expert review: Specifications Dimensions: 4.1 x 4.1 x 3.9 inches (105 x 105 x 100 millimeters) Weight: 0.95 pound (430 grams) Laser: Yes, Class 1 Control: On-body, remote control Rotation: Yes Sleep timer: Yes Speaker: Yes (built-in sounds only) Projection surface: : Not specified (but large) Today's best Pikoy Galaxy Projector deals $34.99 $25.91 View Reasons to buy + Android and iOS compatibility + Millions of color patterns to choose from + Adjustable brightness and movement + Great quality Reasons to avoid - Availability of cheaper alternatives - No voice control - Unbranded packaging and device

Buy it if: ✅ You want a good value. This is a surprisingly affordable star projector. It isn't as impressive as the better-known models, but you can still transform your environment for a low price. ✅ Your child doesn't have much room. This model has a very small footprint, so it won't take up too much shelf space.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You need something rechargeable. This model requires power, which might limit its positioning options. ❌ You want a scientific projector. The Pikoy Galaxy Projector is purely for enhancing your environment with pretty lights and patterns.

The bottom line: 🔎 The Pikoy Galaxy Projector is a great value and would be a good gift for a child. ★★★½

When we reviewed the Pikoy Galaxy Projector, it cost less than $20. For that price, you can't really go wrong.

You can pick up this palm-sized projector in white, navy, blue and pale pink, so there's a shade to suit every child's bedroom decor.

It is one of the smallest star projectors we have reviewed, so it doesn't take up much shelf space and can easily be carried around by little hands. That said, it isn't rechargeable, so it needs to remain close to a power outlet. (It uses a USB-C cable, which is provided.)

The backlit buttons make the Pikoy Galaxy Projector easy to operate in the dark. Despite the low price, this projector can easily flood your child's room with colorful lights and lasers. The customization via the supplied remote control is limited, but it's plenty to keep a young child entertained.

There's a built-in speaker that's suitable for audiobooks before bed, as well as 15 built-in sounds, such as lullaby, piano music and rainforest.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pikoy Galaxy Projector Attributes Notes Design Very small, spherical design; two positioning angles Performance Good enough performance for the price Functionality Built-in speaker, supplied remote control, built-in sounds

Best novelty star projector

Image 1 of 4 We're often skeptical of the quality of novelty-shaped devices, but this Astronaut Starry Sky Projector bucks the trend. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The supplied remote is needed to make the most of all of the functionality. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) These are the components that make up the Astronaut Starry Sky Projector, straight out of the box. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The blue LED indicates the sleep timer is set to 45 minutes. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector Best novelty star projector: A surprisingly good-quality astronaut-shaped star projector Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Dimensions: 4.7 x 4.4 x 9 inches (120 x 113 x 228 mm) Weight: 1.4 pounds (640 grams) Maximum size of projection: Unstated Accuracy: Nonscientific Power: USB-A-to-DC port Special features: Novelty design Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Walmart View at encalife (US & Canada) Reasons to buy + Excellent build quality + Impressive lighting for a cheap model + Lovely gift for a space lover Reasons to avoid - Boring packaging - USB-A-to-DC connection - Relatively small projection surface

Buy it if: ✅ You want a star projector that can double as a decoration. This projector features a novelty astronaut design that looks just as at home in the daytime as it does in the dark.

Don't buy it if: ❌ The price is too high. We've noticed that the price fluctuates wildly, as this device is available from several distributors. We've seen it priced anywhere from $10 to $100. We'd be happy paying anything less than $35 for it.

The bottom line: The 🔎 Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector is a fun and well-designed novelty star projector that any kid or space enthusiast would love in their bedroom. While it may not match the performance of higher-end models, it delivers exactly what you’d expect for its budget-friendly price. ★★★★

It's easy to dismiss low-cost star projectors that were made famous on TikTok or YouTube, but the Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector defied our expectations. From the moment we tested it, we were pleasantly surprised by its build quality and its performance as a fun, novelty star projector. We've been using it daily ever since our review in November 2022!

As you might guess from its price, this isn't a scientifically accurate projector. Your child won’t be exploring real nebulas or constellations, but they'll get a stunning light display in a charming, astronaut-themed package. The vibrant colors and immersive visuals make the Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector a fantastic gift for space lovers of any age.

Don’t let the simple packaging fool you; the projector is genuinely impressive when in use. Although it's slightly less refined, the lighting module is comparable to those of better-known models. It's not an educational tool, but it creates a mesmerizing atmosphere. Plus, its quiet operation makes it even more enjoyable.

Because this is a non-branded product, replicas flood the market. Be wary of listings as low as $10, as they may be low-quality knockoffs. Similarly, some distributors will take their chances at inflating the price. We'd be happy to pay anything less than $35, or perhaps $40.

If we had to nitpick, we would prefer a USB-C connection instead of the included USB-A-to-DC cable for a more modern convenience. Aside from that, this is a fun, affordable and visually captivating projector that's a great choice for any space enthusiast.

Read our Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Astronaut Starry Sky Star Projector Attributes Notes Design Novelty astronaut design that looks good in both the daytime and nighttime Performance Bright projection, pretty lights and lasers, quiet operation Functionality Customizable settings, remote control, sleep timer

Best portable projector

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter) (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Dark Skys Skyview Pocket Planetarium Best pocketable star projector: A mobile planetarium for learning about the Northern Hemisphere's constellations Our expert review: Specifications Dimensions: ‎3.6 x 3.5 x 1.7 inches (9.1 x 8.9 x 4.3 centimeters) Weight: 0.5 ounce (14 grams) Laser: Yes (450nm blue diode laser) Control: On-body Rotation: Yes Sleep timer: No Speaker: No Projection surface: Not specified Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Compatibility with discs from previous models + Twinkling stars Reasons to avoid - Plug-in model - Small projection area - Bland design

Buy it if: ✅ You want a portable star projector. This is a tiny device that can slip into a large pocket and be taken anywhere. ✅ You want your child to learn about the night sky. This mini planetarium shows the Northern Hemisphere constellations with an optional star map overlay.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want simple ambient lighting. This star projector is meant to project the pattern of the Northern Hemisphere constellations rather than serve as ambient lighting. ❌ You want to change the image. This projector shows either the constellations or the constellations with a star map overlay.

The bottom line: 🔎 The Dark Skys Skyview Pocket Planetarium is a handy little educational device that helps you learn about the Northern Hemisphere constellations. ★★★★

The Dark Skys Skyview Pocket Planetarium is a compact and affordable device that brings the night sky to any location you choose.

Despite its small size, it claims to project over 1.2 million stars and offers an immersive stargazing experience. Children can easily switch between a star-only view and a constellation view by rotating the device's outer ring.

We're pleased to say that the Dark Skys Skyview Pocket Planetarium is equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that charges using micro-USB.

The rotation speed is fixed and may be faster than some users prefer, although you can turn it off completely.

Priced at approximately $40, the Dark Skys Skyview Pocket Planetarium is a reasonably priced option for people who are interested in learning about and exploring the night sky before heading outdoors to see and understand the positions of real stars. (The price seems a little steep for the limited functionality, but it's understandable considering that it's a small company.)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Dark Skys Skyview Pocket Planetarium Attributes Notes Design Palm-sized, pocketable planetarium Performance Good for educational purposes Functionality Simple operation; rechargeable device

Best for pastel shades

Image 1 of 3 The spherical design of the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve gives maximum positioning opportunities. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The unassuming design and plain color means the BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve blends in with all decor. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The integrated button the cable is probably our least favorite thing about this star projector. The weight of it pulls the projector out of place, and it is crucial for set up and reset. (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve Best for pastel shades: A star projector with patented color-blend technology that creates unique colors, as well as voice and app control Our expert review: Specifications Dimensions: 4.7 x 4.7 x 5.3 inches (120 x 120 x 135 mm) Weight: 1.52 pounds (690 grams) Laser: Yes Maximum size of projection: Laser 30 x 30 feet (9.1 x 9.1 m), Cloud 15 x15 feet (4.5 x 4.5 m) Accuracy: Nonscientific Power: USB-C power cable Special features: BlissLights smartphone app and voice control Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at Amazon View at Amazon Reasons to buy + 360-degree projection versatility + Four LED bulbs, including white + Voice and Wi-Fi app control Reasons to avoid - Specific cable required - App-dependent functionality - Protruding lens, which could get scratched

Buy it if: ✅ You want a lot of customization. Although the laser stars can be only blue or green (depending on the model you get), you can customize the clouds through the app. ✅ You want a smart-home-compatible projector. The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve can work with both Google Home and Alexa, so you can turn it on and off and give other voice commands.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You want it to be scientifically accurate. This projector is for adding atmosphere and projecting pretty colors, not for providing scientific representations of the night sky.

The bottom line: 🔎 The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve projects bright nebulas that are complemented perfectly by the blue or green lasers. This is a great option for anyone who's shopping for an aesthetic star projector rather than a scientific one. ★★★½

The BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve stands out for its smart connectivity, seamless color blending, and near-360-degree positioning options. Although the device isn't rechargeable, the 5-foot (1.5 m) cable ensures easy placement for optimal projection in any room.

One of the biggest draws of this star projector is its smart home compatibility. You can connect it to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa, and your child can change the colors, adjust the settings, or turn it on and off with just their voice. This is impressive given that it is a very reasonably priced star projector.

The Sky Lite Evolve operates almost silently, so it can be used as a sleep aid and it won't interrupt a movie or a game.

The projector features patented color-blending technology that uses four LED lamps to create soft, seamless color transitions instead of solid blocks of color. This results in a soothing, pastel-like palette.

This model has three variations — blue, green or no lasers — making it a great choice for parties, movie nights or gaming setups. It's also perfect for creating a calming environment to help your child settle. On the BlissLights website, you can buy a bundle that contains two units, which would be great if you're buying a gift for more than one person.

Read our full BlissLights Sky Lite Evolve review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Attributes Notes Design Small, spherical design that matches most decor Performance Bright, lovely colored nebulas Functionality Voice and app control

Best rechargeable star projector

Image 1 of 4 The Pococo Galaxy Projector is available in this pinkish design or white. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The discs for the Pococo Galaxy projector also fit the Orzorz Star Projector and vice versa. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) Although we like that there is plenty of choice, we can't help but think there would be a more environmentally friendly way to store them. (Image credit: Tantse Walter) The little discs only fit into the draw one way, so the image is always projected the right way around (Image credit: Tantse Walter)

Pococo Galaxy Projector Best rechargeable: An affordable, rechargeable star projector with stunning imagery Our expert review: Average Amazon review: ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Dimensions: 6.2 x 4.7 x 4.7 inches (157 x 120 x 120 mm) Weight: 1.7 pounds (771 grams) Maximum size of projection: 39 x 39 feet (12 x 12 m) Accuracy: Nonscientific Power: USB-C Special features: Rechargeable battery Today's Best Deals View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Rechargeable unit + Vivid imagery + Made from recyclable materials Reasons to avoid - Very light and a bit unstable - Expensive compared with other models

Buy it if: ✅ You want a disc-based star projector. Rather than dancing lights and lasers, this device projects images from small discs. The projections are bright, sharp and high-resolution.

Don't buy it if: ❌ You just want something cheap to set the mood. If all you're looking for is a projector with nice lights to create a relaxing atmosphere for a child, there are cheaper options that will do the job. ❌ You don't want a disc-based projector. This model doesn't throw lights and lasers around the room; it projects a bright image of the inserted disc.

The bottom line: 🔎 The Pococo Galaxy Projector delivers exactly what it promises: It projects high-quality images onto any surface to create an immersive cosmic experience. You can enjoy a static display or let the image rotate slowly for a more dynamic effect. ★★★★

In our Pococo Galaxy Projector review, we were really impressed by the vibrant and realistic images. Like more expensive Sega Toys Homestar models (the Homestar Flux and the Matataki), the Pococo Galaxy Projector uses discs that display different night-sky views. Only two discs are supplied with the device, but expansion packs are available. They cost around $50 for a box of six.

This disc-based projector is easy to operate with its on-body controls. There is one button for power, one for rotation and one to activate the sleep timer. The focus wheel is simple enough for a child to use.

The Pococo Galaxy Projector is one of the first rechargeable models we reviewed at Space.com. Because it's rechargeable, there's no need for your little one to go near a power outlet.

This projector is available in a stylish pink color gradient or a matte white finish.

The downside of the Pococo's design is that you have only 30 degrees of movement to shine the lights. That's considerably less than some competitors allow, but it's not a deal-breaker if you intend to shine it only at the ceiling. The projection area is pretty big, so a child shouldn't have a problem finding somewhere to display the impressive imagery.

Read our full Pococo Galaxy Projector review

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pococo Galaxy Projector Attributes Notes Design Modern, attractive design Performance Vivid, high-resolution projections Functionality Simple-to-operate, disc- based projector with on-body operation

Best educational star projector