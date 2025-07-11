These Amazon Prime Day deals must end tonight — don't miss out on big savings across skywatching optics
It's the last day of Amazon Prime Day and some of these deals are ending tonight. Grab some new optics in time to see Saturn's rings!
Amazon Prime Day ends tonight and Prime Day deals will be ending. Certain discounts are tagged with a red Prime Day Deal tag and those are the deals that will definitely be ending tonight, like the Celestron Starsense Explorer 102AZ, on sale for $385.
Other prices are hard to predict when they will increase again but we expect them to rise soon after Prime Day ends. Lock in your purchases now to make sure that you are getting the best optics for the best price in time for viewing Saturn's return or dim celestial objects like the Ring nebula.
Prime Deals ending today
Save $105 on this must-have telescope for beginners. The StarSense Explorer app makes navigating the night sky a breeze.
In our Celestron StarSense Explorer DX 102AZ review, we praised the simple assembly and the ease of use when finding celestial objects.
Note: This is a Prime Day deal and ends today.
Save 28% on these dedicated astronomy binoculars with huge 50mm objective lenses. We picked them as our best family binoculars in our best binoculars guide because they are good for both adults and kids, with decent optics and a hard-wearing exterior.
We gave them four stars in our full Celestron Cometron 7x50 binoculars review thanks to their outstanding value and wide exit pupil.
Note: This is a Prime Day deal and ends today.
Save $34 on a quality pair of Celestron binoculars that feature multi-coated optics and BaK-4 prisms. They are waterproof and fogproof and come with a rubber armor exterior too.
Note: This is a Prime Day deal and ends today.
Save 15% on the Bushnell H2O 8x42 binoculars. They have waterproof construction and can survive submersion at one meter for thirty minutes. For this price point, this model is of superb quality with its multi-coated optics and BaK 4 Prisms.
Note: This is a Prime Day deal and ends today.
Prime Day Telescope deals
Save $300 on the Unistellar eQuinox 2, a smart telescope that features an 11-hour battery life as well as an image resolution of 6.4MP and 450mm focal length.
This bundle comes with the official Unistellar backpack included for taking to dark sky sites. We like this telescope so much that we rated this as the best smart telescope out there.
Save $500 on this smart telescope that is also super portable. It's simple to use and autofocuses on celestial objects, now with a high-quality Nikon eyepiece.
We gave the non-pro version four and half stars out of five in our full Unistellar Odyssey review.
Save $30 on a smart telescope we rated. four out of five stars. In our full ZWO Seestar S30 review, we praised the fast set-up and excellent interface on the Seestar app.
This telescope is highly portable and lightweight so it's easy to take to dark sky sites. It photographs celestial objects so you can cherish these memories forever!
Save $29 on an affordable smart telescope that can get amazing views of the night sky at the push of a button.
We gave it four and a half stars in our full ZWO Seestar S50 review for its intuitive app, easy set-up and electronic dew heater that prevents fogging.
Save $200 on the best motorized telescope in our best telescopes guide. We rated it four and a half stars in our NexStar 8SE review.
It features an eight-inch aperture, a useful magnification of up to 180x, an easy-to-operate hand controller and stunning optics, perfect for almost any night sky object.
Prime Day Binocular deals
Save $50 on the Nikon Prostaff P3 10x42 binoculars. These offers 10x magnification and a 42mm aperture with a waterproof design, making them suitable for outdoor use.
We gave the Nikon Prostaff P3 8x42 binoculars four stars out of five for their lightweight build and sharp views.
Save an astonishing $461 on these Leica Noctivid binoculars that feature a 10x magnification and a 42mm aperture. They boast supreme optics and come with extras including a carry case, lens caps, a neck strap and an impressive lifetime warranty.
