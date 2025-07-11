These Amazon Prime Day deals must end tonight — don't miss out on big savings across skywatching optics

Amazon Prime Day ends tonight and Prime Day deals will be ending. Certain discounts are tagged with a red Prime Day Deal tag and those are the deals that will definitely be ending tonight, like the Celestron Starsense Explorer 102AZ, on sale for $385.

Other prices are hard to predict when they will increase again but we expect them to rise soon after Prime Day ends. Lock in your purchases now to make sure that you are getting the best optics for the best price in time for viewing Saturn's return or dim celestial objects like the Ring nebula.

Prime Deals ending today

Celestron Outland X 8x42: was $110 now $74 at Amazon Save $34 on a quality pair of Celestron binoculars that feature multi-coated optics and BaK-4 prisms. They are waterproof and fogproof and come with a rubber armor exterior too. Note: This is a Prime Day deal and ends today.

Bushnell H2O 8x42 binoculars: was $84 now $71 at Amazon Save 15% on the Bushnell H2O 8x42 binoculars. They have waterproof construction and can survive submersion at one meter for thirty minutes. For this price point, this model is of superb quality with its multi-coated optics and BaK 4 Prisms. Note: This is a Prime Day deal and ends today.

Prime Day Telescope deals

Unistellar eQuinox 2 with backpack: was $2,799 now $2,499 at Amazon Save $300 on the Unistellar eQuinox 2, a smart telescope that features an 11-hour battery life as well as an image resolution of 6.4MP and 450mm focal length. This bundle comes with the official Unistellar backpack included for taking to dark sky sites. We like this telescope so much that we rated this as the best smart telescope out there.

ZWO Seestar S30: was $429 now $399 at Amazon Save $30 on a smart telescope we rated. four out of five stars. In our full ZWO Seestar S30 review, we praised the fast set-up and excellent interface on the Seestar app. This telescope is highly portable and lightweight so it's easy to take to dark sky sites. It photographs celestial objects so you can cherish these memories forever!

ZWO Seestar S50: was $575 now $546 at Amazon Save $29 on an affordable smart telescope that can get amazing views of the night sky at the push of a button. We gave it four and a half stars in our full ZWO Seestar S50 review for its intuitive app, easy set-up and electronic dew heater that prevents fogging.

