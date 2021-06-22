Amazon Prime Day 2021: The best space deals to watch

Amazon.com's annual Amazon Prime Day megasale is in its homestretch and will end today, June 22, taking with it the great space deals we've found so far. Telescopes, binoculars, Star Wars and other space gear are available for deep discounts today, but you'll have to act fast. Here is a roundup of our favorite sale items for space lovers.

The deals are only available to people with an Amazon Prime account. Prime costs $119 per year, but users can try it free for 30 days.

Below, you'll see some current deals as we await the Prime Day main event. We'll update this page throughout Amazon Prime Day with more deals for space fans as we see them, so don't forget to check back periodically to see what we find! Also be sure to check out our other Prime Day deals roundups:

Celestron AstroMaster 130EQ Telescope: $279.95 $195.99 at Amazon

Save 30%: This Celestron reflector is a powerful telescope for stargazing beginners and features a 130mm objective lens, 2 eyepieces (20 mm and 10 mm), a travel tripod and red dot finderscope. It also includes a free download of Starry Night astronomy software. A 2-year warranty rounds out the deal for added buyer security.

View Deal

Telescopes & Binoculars

Celestron Ultima 80 Angled Spotting Scope

$239.95 $160.49 at Amazon (33% off) This compact spotting scope is a nice upgrade from binocular viewing for beginners. The 80 mm telescope allows beginners to pan around the sky hunting down bright solar system or deep sky objects. It includes a tripod mounting plate (the tripod is sold separately) and a zoom eyepiece, but use the zoom with caution as you may get blurry viewing.View Deal

Celestron PowerSeeker 127EQ Telescope

$189 $132.49 at Amazon (30% off) This is a great deal for intermediate skywatchers for dabbling in observing deep sky objects and worlds in the solar system. The Celestron PowerSeeker 127 EQ comes with two eyepieces: a 20 mm and 4mm, which work with the optical system to produce magnifications of 50x and 250x. Skywatchers will need to be comfortable with using an equatorial mount and the slow-motion controls, along with performing a a polar alignment.View Deal

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ Telescope

$149.95 $116.49 at Amazon (22% off) This telescope will help beginners scroll around the sky. The 70 mm refractor comes with two eyepieces, a red dot finder scope, and a tripod with adjustable height. You can move between objects using a panning handle with altitude-azimuth control. The telescope comes with a bonus version of Starry Night Basic Edition to help you with wayfinding.View Deal

Celestron Nature DX 8x42 binocular

$146.95 $102.99 at Amazon (30% off) Great for terrestrial and astronomical observations, Celestron's Nature DX 8x42 binocular is lightweight and waterproof. It comes with a carrying case, objective lens caps, an eyepiece rain guard, a neck strap, a lens cloth and an instruction manual.View Deal

Celestron Outland X 10x24 Binocular

$87.95 $55.99 at Amazon 36% off These compact binoculars offer good 10x magnification for casual skywatching but also deliver outstanding performance for birdwatching. With a tough, grippy exterior and waterproof design, they are made to withstand the great outdoors on even the most arduous hikes. They come with the added benefit of being filled and sealed with nitrogen gas, making them immune to fogging. Normally priced at up to $87.95, these are a great addition to your skywatching arsenal.

View Deal

Celestron NexYZ 3-Axis Universal Smartphone Adapter

$65.95 $43.99 at Amazon (33% off) Pair any smartphone with your Celestron telescope for 33% less this Prime Day. The smartphone adapter works with a big range of models, such as the latest editions from Samsung, Google and Apple. View Deal

Lego

Lego Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Resistance A-Wing Starfighter | $29.99 $18.99 at Amazon Get ready to join the Resistance with this iconic "Star Wars" A-Wing fighter. In a package of 269 pieces, you'll get two firing missiles, a retractable landing gear and several action figures. It's rated for ages seven and up. View Deal

Lego City Space Deep Space Rocket and Launch Control Building Kit | $99.99 $80 at Amazon (20% off) Get ready to launch to Mars! This rocket has all the parts needed for an amazing mission to the Red Planet. You can set the rocket atop a launchpad, which is easily connectable to a separate launch control center using a monorail. The launch control facility includes a detachable window section, and the ability to fold it out or set a countdown. This 837-piece set comes with many accessories, including a robot, a space telescope, astronaut minifigures, ground personnel, and a tile with a secret symbol.View Deal

Lego City Space Mars Research Shuttle Building Kit

$39.99 $31.99 at Amazon (20% off) If you always wanted to fly on Mars, this set will let you soar to new heights. This combination rover, space shuttle and drone set allows young builders to explore the Red Planet by land and by air. View Deal

Star Wars

Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Star Wars The Mandalorian remote cover (Bounty Blue) $58.98 $39.98 at Amazon Save 32% on Amazon's 3rd generation Fire TV Stick with Alexa voice controls in a sleek Mandalorian case, complete with a Mudhorn sigil on the front and an image of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda on the back for Prime Day.View Deal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Plum with Mandalorian The Child Stand

$64.94 $41.94 at Amazon (35% off) Asking Alexa for help or playing music was never so adorable as it is with tis Mandalorian-themed Echo Dot bundle for Prime Day. View Deal

Funko Super Sized POP! 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' D-O vinyl figure | $49.99 $23.95 at Amazon (52% off) D-O, the excitable and quirky little droid who Rey fixed up in The Rise of Skywalker, is on sale for 52% off its original price of $49.99, selling during Prime Day at $25. The vinyl figure stands 10 inches (25 centimeters) tall.View Deal

3D Baby Yoda Toys Night Light: $18.99 $15.19 at Amazon

Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) from "The Mandalorian" on Disney Plus lit up our lives. Now it can light up your room with this adorable 3D night light. Interchangeable Darth Vader and Chewbacca light figures are included. The lamp has a 90-day money back guarantee.View Deal

Sold out - Lego Star Wars: The Razor Crest

$129.99 $77.99 at Amazon (40% off) This best-selling set features the famous Razor Crest ship of "Star Wars: The Mandalorian." Included are four minifigures: The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda, Greef Karga and Scout Trooper. View Deal

Star Trek

Air Hogs Star Trek Enterprise Drone | $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon (23% off)

Dodge Klingons and explore strange new worlds with the iconic USS Enterprise remote control drone, on sale for 23% off at Amazon. Just pop some batteries into it and you can get flying long distances from your controller.View Deal

Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection| $33.99 $15.99 at Amazon (53% off) Collect all six of "Star Trek: The Original Series" Hollywood films in one Blu-Ray package. The set includes the acclaimed "Genesis trilogy" of films that detail the adventures of Spock, Kirk's son and the infamous Genesis planet generator.View Deal

Star Trek: The Next Generation - The Complete Series Blu-ray| $208.99 $117.99 at Amazon (44% off) Join the voyages of Jean-Luc Picard, Number One, Data, Troi and more with the complete collection of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episodes on Blu-Ray. Boldly go into the world of the Borg and of intergenerational conflict in this classic series.View Deal

What We Left Behind: Looking Back At Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Blu-ray)| $22.99 $13.79 at Amazon (40% off) This 2019 film provides a nostalgic look back at "Deep Space Nine", and it's available for 40% off at Amazon. This "Star Trek" series (which ran from 1993 to 1999) used epic story arcs and dealt with serious matters such as war, post-traumatic stress disorder and racism, putting the series far ahead of its time.View Deal

Games

Star Wars: Rebellion: $99.95 $73.56 at Amazon (26% off) Save 26% on the board game "Star Wars: Rebellion" for Amazon Prime Day, with an additional 5% available when you click on an option to apply a coupon. You'll get to pit the Rebel Alliance and the Galactic Empire against each other to see who can gain control of the Force in their favor.View Deal

Returnal for PlayStation 5 | $69.99 $49.99 at Amazon (29% off) From video game developer Housemarque, Returnal is a sci-fi adventure where you must take control after crash-landing on a strange, shape-shifting world. This is an exclusive for PlayStation 5 and it's 29% off in time for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Deal ended — Catan: Starfarers | $99.99 $74.25 at Amazon (19% off) Save 19% on "Catan: Starfarers" in this incredible Prime Day deal. The game, a space-based variation of the classic board game "Catan", allows at least three to four players to explore and settle the galaxy in a futuristic setting, in the middle of the third millennium. View Deal

Terraforming Mars | $69.95 $57.58 at Amazon (18% off)

It's smart, challenging and beautifully crafted and now you can get the Terraforming Mars base game with a 17% discount, saving you just under $12 on the usual price.

View Deal

Terraforming Mars: Turmoil

$34.95 $26.01 at Amazon (26% off) All is not well on Mars. This expansion lets you struggle for control of the transforming Council and influencing the politics that have developed. Turmoil includes new corporations, projects, and new global events cards that can throw anything from dust storms to uprisings at the players.

View Deal

Science kits and toys

Bill Nye's VR Science Kit | $69.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 31%: Explore science with Bill Nye "The Science Guy" in this interactive science kit for kids, complete with over 30 hands-on experiments and an 80-page interactive book.View Deal

National Geographic's Stunning Chemistry Set | $34.99 $24.49 at Amazon (30% off) Explore science with this kit that includes more than 15 experiments for the STEM-obsessed in your family.View Deal

Ciro 12-in-1 solar-powered robot kit: $26.99 $21.59 at Amazon

Save over $7: Build up to 12 different types of solar-powered robots with this kit!View Deal

Ciro 4-in-1 space robot kit: $22.99 $18.39 at Amazon

Save over $4: Build a walking robot, space shuttle, moon buggy or space station with this kit! View Deal

The Original Stomp Rocket Jr.: $24.95 $17.60 at Amazon, Save over $8: Have tons of rocket fun with the Original Stomp Rocket Jr. Glow Rocket and Rocket Refill pack that includes a launcher and 7 rockets. View Deal

Estes Mav Flying Model Rocket Kit 7283 | $19.99 $12.99 at Amazon (35% off) Aspiring rocket engineers can boost this rocket to as high as 250 feet (76 meters). You'll need to buy the engines and launch system separately, but assembly only takes about 15 minutes.View Deal

Estes Nike-X | $21.99 $14.99 at Amazon (32% off) Recreate this historic ballistic rocket through a mini-launch experience. In just four to six hours, you can assemble the Nike-X for a launch that will bring your rocket up to 900 feet (275 meters). Make sure to gather your engines and launch materials, sold separately.View Deal

Estes Space Corps Centurion Launch Set | $ 49.99 $28.99 at Amazon (42% off)

This beginner's model rocket will easily help you soar up to 700 feet (213 meters). Once you use the recommended launch system and engines (sold separately), it should just take you a few minutes to put this rocket together and to safely launch it.View Deal

Deal ended — Airivo Northern Lights Star Projector: $42.99 $31.38 at Amazon (save $11)

This 3-in-1 night light is nearly 30% off for Amazon Prime Day. It shows off a combination of auroras and stars and includes a white noise feature to help you relax or sleep. View Deal

Books & Gifts

"Beyond: The Astonishing Story of the First Human to Leave Our Planet and Journey into Space"

$29.99 $20.50 at Amazon (32% off) Author and documentary filmmaker Stephen Walker recounts intimate details of the months, and years, leading up to Gagarin's historic flight, revealing the true stories of the Soviet space program as the agency prepared to launch the first human into space. Read Space.com's Q&A with the author here.View Deal

"Dr. Wonderful and Her Dog Blast Off to the Moon!"

$17.99 $13.95 at Amazon (22% off) This kids book, written by Lauren Gunderson and illustrated by Valerio Fabbretti (Two Lions, 2017), follows the journey of the ever-curious Dr. Wonderful, as she and her canine companion head for the lunar surface. The hardcover version is currently $13.95, down from a list price of $17.99 (or free with Kindle Unlimited). The Kindle version is free with a Kindle Unlimited subscription.View Deal

Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom and on Facebook.