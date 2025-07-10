Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 streaming deals — you can still get over 90% off
These are the best Amazon Prime Day streaming deals that are still available, as there's still time to save over 90% on subscriptions and 50% on devices as Prime Day is nearing its end.
The good news is, we're seeing streaming deals on some of the best streaming services available and there are huge discounts on streaming devices too. If you're looking to make the most of Prime Day before it ends, you should check out our Amazon Prime Day deals hub, with the best offers on a whole host of products.
Amazon Prime Day is a four-day event for the first time and the event comes to its conclusion on July 11. It's the retailer's annual Summer sales event where sizable discounts are applied to a vast number of products and this year, you can get some top streaming deals too. So, scroll on for the best Prime Day streaming deals available.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 streaming deals
Save over 90% and get one of the best services available. You can watch all Star Trek shows and movies ahead of Strange New Worlds season three, the Halo TV series and the Transformers franchise.
Note: This is a US-only deal and it's an add-on to your Prime subscription. You get two months at this price before it automatically reverts to the usual price.
This is the same deal as above but if you don't have a Prime membership, or you don't want one, or you don't want to buy from Amazon, you can get this deal directly from Paramount. Deal expires on July 13.
Save over 90% on a streaming service that offers a library including the Men In Black movies, Borderlands and select Marvel movies.
Note: Again, this is a US-only deal and is an add-on to your Prime Subscription.
Save 86% on a streaming service that offers Transformers movies, The Matrix and A Quiet Place: Day One, among many, many others.
Best Amazon Prime Day 2025 Streaming Device Deals
Save 50% on the newest model of Amazon Fire Stick. It offers 4K viewing and access to services like Disney Plus, Prime Video, Netflix as well as free streaming apps and more.
Note: You will need subscriptions to watch select apps.
Save 31% on a streaming device that offers you 4K viewing and is 30% faster than any other Roku device. It has access to services like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Hulu and many more.
Amazon Prime Day FAQs
Does Target price match Amazon Prime Day deals
According to Target, If you can buy an identical qualifying item through Amazon, Walmart or Target.com, or even an item with a Target Circle deal, you can request a price match either upon purchase or within 14 days of purchase.
How long is Amazon Prime Day 2025?
Amazon Prime Day is a four-day event this year and will run until July 11. It's a four-day event for the first time and that means consumers have more chances to make big savings.
Do Prime Day deals change daily?
Yes. Amazon will release "Today's Big Deals" in which products receive new discounts as well as "Lightning Deals" where items will be on offer for a limited time only. We've also known deals to end early, even when they weren't marked as Lightning Deals, so don't count on every offer being there till the end.
Of course, there are Prime Day deals that won't change and will remain constant through the duration of the sales event. Amazon also stocks items on sale, which aren't Prime Day-specific, so these prices are more likely to fluctuate throughout the event.
If you want up-to-date pricing on the best offers, check out our guide to the best Amazon Prime Day deals.
STAFF WRITER, E-commerce — Alex joined Space.com in June 2021 as staff writer covering space news, games, tech, toys and deals. Based in London, U.K. Graduating in June 2020, Alex studied Sports Journalism in the North East of England at Sunderland University. During his studies and since his graduation, Alex has been featured in local newspapers and online publications covering a range of sports from university rugby to Premier League soccer. In addition to a background in sports and journalism, Alex has a life-long love of Star Wars which started with watching the prequel trilogy and collecting toy lightsabers, he also grew up spending most Saturday evenings watching Doctor Who.
