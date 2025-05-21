If you want a Memorial Day streaming deal, you'll be hard pressed to find a better one than this. A year of Peacock TV, with over 50 always-on channels and a host of sci-fi to watch, is now 68% off. Undoubtedly, one of the best streaming deals available.

Get 68% off an annual subscription to Peacock TV by using the code: SPRINGSAVINGS, now just $24.99.

Peacock TV is NBCUniversal's streaming service and home to an array of hit TV shows and movies, as well as NBC originals and live sports, including Sunday Night Football and the Premier League. In terms of sci-fi, Peacock is home to titles including "Resident: Alien", "Battlestar Galactica", "Brave New World" and more. You'll have to be quick though, as this offer expires on May 30.

Peacock TV: was $80 now $25 at Peacock TV Save 68% on an annual subscription to a very popular streaming platform. Peacock is NBCUniversal's streaming service and it offers over 50 always-on channels and it's home to some big sci-fi names too. You can also watch a ton of live sports. So, as streaming deals go, this is right up there with the best available. Note: This deal expires on May 30, so you'll have to be quick. Once your subscription expires, it will revert to the usual price of $79.99.

A year's subscription to Peacock usually costs $79.99, but you can get it ahead of Memorial Day for just $24.99. It's home to some SYFY programming and big sci-fi titles. We've mentioned a few above but it's also home to "Farscape", "Eureka", "Highlander" and "Age of Tomorrow". If you're a sci-fi fan, then 68% off Peacock for a year is a low-risk option if you're looking for something cool to watch.

Of course, Peacock offers more than just sci-fi content. With over 50 channels that you can always watch, it showcases lots of news, sports and comedy. You'll have access to news channels including NBC News and Sky News. If sports is more your thing, you can watch the NFL, Premier League Soccer, WWE, the Golf Pass and more. And for good measure, Peacock also streams reality television, so there really is something for everyone on Peacock.

Key features: 68% discount, over 50 always-on channels, great sci-fi content, live sports, multiple news channels, year-long subscription.

Price history: Before today's deal, the cost of an annual subscription to peacock would usually cost $79.99. We have seen similar discounts in the past but they don't come around very often. 68% off an annual subscription represents great value for a streaming service that will always offer you something you can watch.

✅ Buy it if: You want a low-cost streaming deal, you want something cool to watch over the Memorial Day weekend or you're into sci-fi, sports or you like your news.

❌ Don't buy it if: None of the above applies to you, but in truth, this is great value and we believe it's worth getting.

