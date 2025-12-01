If you're looking for a fantastic Cyber Monday streaming deal, they don't get much better than this. Right now, you can subscribe to Paramount Plus Premium and pay $2.99 a month rather than the usual fee of $12.99. Sounds like a good deal? Then don't hang about — this offer ends Tuesday, December 2, at 11:59 pm PT.
Paramount Plus is the home of Star Trek, so a subscription gives you access to every TV series and movie the franchise has ever produced. You'll also be among the first to watch the brand new series — Starfleet Academy, premiering January 15. There's plenty more sci-fi, including all three seasons of Star Trek: Picard, all seven Transformers movies and a channel exclusive of both seasons of Halo — the TV series based on the video games.
We rank Paramount Plus as our best streaming service for Star Trek. US viewers get access to everything produced since the show's 1966 debut. That includes the many Star Trek spin-offs, like Lower Decks, Short Treks, Section 31 and the Animated Series.
There's also Transformers, Halo, The X Files, Starship Troopers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the eerie sci-fi/horror series Teacup, the original Total Recall, all three A Quiet Place movies, 2005's War of the Worlds with Tom Cruise and much more.
Away from sci-fi, the channel is also home to every Scream movie, all eight Mission Impossible movies and TV hits Yellowstone (plus its spin-offs), Yellowjackets, Mayor of Kingstown, MobLand, Tulsa King, Dexter Resurrection (plus all previous Dexter series), NCIS, CIS, Family Man, South Park and many more top shows and movies.
Key features: Get a 77% discount for two months, the entire Star Trek back catalogue and new releases, Halo, Transformers, Scream, Mission Impossible, Mayor of Kingstown, Yellowjackets and many more excellent TV series and movies, no minimum subscription