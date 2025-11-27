If you're looking for a Black Friday streaming deal, look no further, as this Disney Plus and Hulu bundle is now over 60% off for 12 months, meaning you can stream the Alien movies in order and Alien: Earth, among other top sci-fi this holiday season.

Get over 60% off Disney+ and Hulu for 12 months, now just $4.99 a month.

Both Disney Plus and Hulu are some of the best streaming services and are home to some top-tier sci-fi content, notably the Alien franchise, which you'll find on Hulu. That means you can stream all Alien content, as well as Star Wars, Marvel, Predator movies, TV shows and more. This is one of the best Black Friday deals and one of the best streaming deals available. So, if you're a sci-fi fan, it's definitely worth getting.