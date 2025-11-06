Get the world's greatest sci-fi movies and TV at your fingertips and save money with this Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN streaming bundle

Alien, Predator, Star Wars, Marvel and many more — this streaming deal starts before Black Friday and gives you full access to best sci-fi franchises on the planet.

(Image credit: Disney/Future)

If, like me, you're a sci-fi fan and love a good streaming deal, this subscription to Disney Plus is basically a must-have. The channel is home to Alien, Star Wars, Predator, the Marvel Universe and much, much more. Right now, there's a money-saving streaming offer in play that bundles Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited together, giving you access to a huge number of fantastic shows.

Get a subscription to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited for just $29.99 a month.

Disney Plus, Hulu, ESPN Unlimited Bundle (with ads): was $35.99 now $29.99 at Disney+

Save $72 on a 12-month subscription to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited, and get access to a host of brilliant sci-fi shows and movies, plus an array of sports channels.

Set in the Star Wars universe and running over two seasons, Andor is the suspense-filled prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The brilliantly realized sci-fi horror series, Alien: Earth, brings the franchise bang up to date and shows us what could happen if the infamous xenomorphs are brought to Earth. There's also the excellent Predator prequels – Prey, Killer of Killers and the brand new movie, Predator Badlands, the latter landing in cinemas now and available to stream on Disney Plus early next year.

Cassian Andor inside a TIE prototype taken from the Star Wars TV show Andor
We rate Andor as one of the best spin-offs from the Star Wars universe.(Image credit: Disney)

It's not all Disney Plus shows, of course; there's plenty of great sci-fi TV on Hulu too. The channel is home to Futurama, The Handmaid's Tale, Paradise, Rick and Morty, Legion, Firefly, and much more.

Likewise, there are plenty of movies for sci-fi fans on Hulu – The Creator, Dune Parts One and Two, The Substance, and Dredd, to name but a few.

If you, or anyone else you live with, is a sports fan, ESPN Unlimited gives you access to a host of sports channels – all the main ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SECN, ACCN, etc.) and all content on the ESPN+ streaming service.

The deal we've highlighted bundles Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited with ads, but an ad-free version is also available for $38.99 per month (usual price $44.99).

Both deals run for 12 months (when they will revert to their usual monthly costs), and they are cancellable at any time. But it comes just a few weeks before Black Friday so is a great time to snap up a deal when many other streamers are not on offer.

Key features: A vast library of sci-fi content, including the Alien and Predator franchises, every Star Wars movie and TV show, the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, Futurama and much more.

Price history: This bundle usually costs $35.99 a month, but is available for $29.99 for 12 months.

Featured in guides: Best streaming services

✅ Buy it if: You want to have a vast array of top-notch sci-fi shows and films at your finger tips, plus a load of other quality entertainment and live sports.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a current subscriber to any of these channels. Only new subscribers or those who cancelled more than a month ago are eligible, unfortunately.

