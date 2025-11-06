If, like me, you're a sci-fi fan and love a good streaming deal, this subscription to Disney Plus is basically a must-have. The channel is home to Alien, Star Wars, Predator, the Marvel Universe and much, much more. Right now, there's a money-saving streaming offer in play that bundles Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited together, giving you access to a huge number of fantastic shows.

Get a subscription to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Unlimited for just $29.99 a month.

As well as the classic Star Wars, Alien and Predator movies, these sci-fi franchises are still producing excellent new shows and movies which are all available to watch in this bundle. What's more, this streaming deal comes.

Set in the Star Wars universe and running over two seasons, Andor is the suspense-filled prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The brilliantly realized sci-fi horror series, Alien: Earth, brings the franchise bang up to date and shows us what could happen if the infamous xenomorphs are brought to Earth. There's also the excellent Predator prequels – Prey, Killer of Killers and the brand new movie, Predator Badlands, the latter landing in cinemas now and available to stream on Disney Plus early next year.

Image 1 of 3 We rate Andor as one of the best spin-offs from the Star Wars universe. (Image credit: Disney) Season one of Alien: Earth is available to stream in full. Discussions are apparently underway on season two but we still await confirmation. (Image credit: FX) The Predator saga continues in Predator: Badlands – in cinemas now and streaming on Disney Plus early 2026. (Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

It's not all Disney Plus shows, of course; there's plenty of great sci-fi TV on Hulu too. The channel is home to Futurama, The Handmaid's Tale, Paradise, Rick and Morty, Legion, Firefly, and much more.

Likewise, there are plenty of movies for sci-fi fans on Hulu – The Creator, Dune Parts One and Two, The Substance, and Dredd, to name but a few.

If you, or anyone else you live with, is a sports fan, ESPN Unlimited gives you access to a host of sports channels – all the main ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes, SECN, ACCN, etc.) and all content on the ESPN+ streaming service.

The deal we've highlighted bundles Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Unlimited with ads, but an ad-free version is also available for $38.99 per month (usual price $44.99).

Both deals run for 12 months (when they will revert to their usual monthly costs), and they are cancellable at any time. But it comes just a few weeks before Black Friday so is a great time to snap up a deal when many other streamers are not on offer.

Key features: A vast library of sci-fi content, including the Alien and Predator franchises, every Star Wars movie and TV show, the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Who, Rick and Morty, Futurama and much more.

Price history: This bundle usually costs $35.99 a month, but is available for $29.99 for 12 months.

✅ Buy it if: You want to have a vast array of top-notch sci-fi shows and films at your finger tips, plus a load of other quality entertainment and live sports.

❌ Don't buy it if: You're a current subscriber to any of these channels. Only new subscribers or those who cancelled more than a month ago are eligible, unfortunately.

