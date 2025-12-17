10 years into the Disney 'Star Wars' era: Grading the ups and downs of a galaxy far, far away

December 18, 2015 (December 17 in the UK) will be a day long remembered. It was the day "The Force Awakens" first arrived in theaters, when "Star Wars" icons Han Solo, Leia Organa, and (eventually) Luke Skywalker made their long-awaited return to the big screen, and continued their fight against the dark side.

The Skywalker Saga's seventh instalment was a critical and commercial success, and made Disney's $4 billion purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012 look like a very smart piece of business.

Since then, there have been four more movies and the franchise's first-ever adventures in live-action TV, but — while it's undoubtedly been a lucrative endeavor — this new "Star Wars" era hasn't always been plain sailing.

We're celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Force Awakens with its own retrospective, but here we're casting the net wider, exploring the ups and downs of the first 10 years in Disney's version of a galaxy far, far away.

And to keep things fun, we're taking Disney back to school and giving each Star Wars project a letter grade. Starting with...

The Skywalker Saga

(Image credit: Disney)

The "Star Wars" sequel trilogy was the holy grail of Disney's Lucasfilm purchase. Fans — and numerous spin-off novels — had been pondering what happened after "Return of the Jedi" for decades, and now they'd get to see it on the big screen. With Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Carrie Fisher returning as the holy trinity of Han, Luke, and Leia.

Hiring a director who'd recently had success resurrecting the other major "Star" franchise proved a smart move. Lucas's weird, out-there story treatments (ultimately jettisoned by Disney) would have made for intriguing movies, but JJ Abrams' crowd-pleasing approach (co-scripted with "The Empire Strikes Back" writer Lawrence Kasdan) was what the franchise needed. Yes, " The Force Awakens "' plot was essentially a remix of "A New Hope" but it also told those gen-X fans who'd moaned about the prequels that Disney knew how to make their kind of "Star Wars". It remains the only film in the franchise to top $2 billion at the global box office.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While "The Force Awakens" played it safe, follow-up " The Last Jedi " (2017) took some big swings. The resulting film became the most divisive in the entire saga.

(Image credit: Disney / Lucasfilm)

For some — this writer included — writer/director Rian Johnson's choices were wonderfully bold and unexpected: Luke's disillusionment with the Jedi, Rey's "nobody" parentage, and Snoke's shock death all delivered on the trailer's promise that "this is not going to go the way you think". Other sectors of the fanbase, however, saw these as negatives, along with the very slow starship chase, the detour to a gambling planet, and accusations of excessive wokeness. (The deeply unpleasant online abuse directed at members of the cast and crew, particularly Kelly Marie Tran, highlighted the dark side of fandom.)

Then came " The Rise of Skywalker " (2019)…

Mistakes were undoubtedly made in both "The Force Awakens" and "The Last Jedi" — most notably, passing up the opportunity to reunite Han, Luke and Leia on screen — but "The Rise of Skywalker" was a bona fide catalogue of errors.

With Leia reportedly set to take a leading role in "Episode IX", the sad passing of Carrie Fisher in December 2016 threw the filmmakers the most tragic of curveballs. But when original writer/director Colin Trevorrow ("Jurassic World") departed the project less than two years ahead of its planned release— "we have come to the conclusion that our visions for the project differ," said a Lucasfilm statement — returning director Abrams found himself in a race against time.

(Image credit: Lucasart)

He wasn't helped by the Skywalker Saga's ad hoc approach to plotting, strangely reminiscent of Consequences, the old parlour game where players have to continue each other's unseen stories. It turned out there'd been little overarching grand plan for the new trilogy, as each creative team riffed on their predecessor's ideas.

While this narrative flexibility had arguably worked in Johnson's favor, Abrams and co-writer Chris Terrio made some really odd choices. They didn't shy away from those aforementioned big swings, but resurrecting the long- (and very) dead Emperor Palpatine — while revealing he'd been pulling the First Order's strings all along — made the "Star Wars" galaxy feel very, very small, undermining everything that had made "The Last Jedi" memorable.

The retcons — such as Rey being anything but nobody (hey everyone, she's Palpatine's granddaughter!) — were utterly nonsensical, as were the cheap, easily undone shock moments like Chewbacca's "death". Questions posed in "The Force Awakens" about the origins of the Knights of Ren and how Maz Kanata obtained Luke's lightsaber remained frustratingly unanswered. And then there was Carrie Fisher's posthumous appearance as Princess Leia, an unsatisfying blend of unused footage and CG recreation. In hindsight, it would have been better to have this beloved character die off-screen.

"The Rise of Skywalker" remains a very expensive ode to that old proverb that "those who fail to plan, plan to fail". It's still, by some distance, the worst film in the franchise, and ended (for now) the Skywalker Saga on a downer. It was also the fifth "Star Wars" movie released in the space of four years — it's telling there hasn't been another in the six years since.

Swipe to scroll horizontally The Skywalker Saga Report Card Star Wars Project Grade The Force Awakens A- The Last Jedi A The Rise of Skywalker D-

Standalone movies

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

" Rogue One " (2016) shouldn't have worked. This was a standalone movie inspired by a couple of lines from "A New Hope"'s opening crawl (about the Rebels stealing some famous Death Star plans), featured an ensemble of unknown characters, and was the result of a famously troubled production, where "Michael Clayton" writer/director Tony Gilroy came on board to oversee extensive reshoots. The full extent of his involvement is still shrouded in secrecy.

And yet the film turned out to be one of the best in the entire franchise. It was a dark, gritty war movie, where themes about sacrifice (everybody dies!) sat side-by-side with the unashamed nostalgia of OG X-Wings and TIE Fighters dogfighting.

The second "Star Wars Story", "Solo", was less successful. Going back to the origins of everyone's favorite scoundrel, Han Solo, may have felt like a no-brainer — especially with Kasdan on board as co-writer — but the film never felt like an essential addition to the rapidly expanding canon.

(Image credit: Lucasart)

As with "Rogue One" there was trouble behind the scenes, as original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The Lego Movie") left the production — "different creative visions" were blamed for the departure once again. Ron Howard, owner of two of the safest hands in Hollywood, was hired to shepherd the production over the line.

But, whether or not you feel Alden Ehrenreich was up to filling Harrison Ford's boots, the film's biggest problem was its concept. " Solo " was less a story than a succession of answers to questions you never needed to ask, from recreating the Kessel Run to confirming the origins of the Solo name — he's travelling alone, geddit? Little did we know that this "fill in the canonical blanks" approach to storytelling would later become integral to the "Star Wars" galaxy….

Swipe to scroll horizontally Standalone Star Wars Movies Report Card Star Wars Project Grade Rogue One A Solo C

Television

(Image credit: Disney)

The launch of Disney+ in November 2019 gave "Star Wars" the chance to take its first step into a larger world. Sure, there had been plenty of animated series already (including the brilliant "The Clone Wars"), but nothing live-action, despite Lucas's best efforts on the abandoned " Star Wars: Underworld ".

Jon Favreau's " The Mandalorian " (2019) was the right show at the right time, a welcome nod to the franchise's space-western roots in which a bounty hunting loner became surrogate dad to the cutest kid in the galaxy. It looked as good as a movie, but also made the most of its episodic structure. For the first time in its history, the most exciting place in the "Star Wars" galaxy could be found on TV.