The Force is strong with this Black Friday Disney+ and Hulu bundle deal — subscribe to both channels for just $4.99 a month

News
By published

A Galaxy's worth of new Star Wars movies and shows will be landing in 2026, so get yourself set up with this better-than-half-price discount on the channel that is home to them all.

A man in a metallic suit is stood with his back against a beige wall with a little green creature with pointy ears next to him.
(Image credit: Disney)

2026 is destined to be a great year for Star Wars fans as a host of new shows and movies are due to drop out of hyperspace and into Earth orbit. The stellar line-up includes The Mandalorian and Grogu movie, the Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord TV show, and much more.

To make things even better, there's currently a fantastic Black Friday deal on a Disney Plus (the home of Star Wars) and Hulu bundle that costs just $4.99 a month (usual price $12.99), so you can watch everything as soon as it lands from a galaxy far, far away over the coming months.

Between Disney Plus and Hulu, you get access to the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe shows and movies, the entire Alien franchise – including the brilliant Alien: Earth TV series from earlier this year, every release from the Predator universe, Rick and Morty, Futurama, and so much more.

Disney and Hulu Bundle (with ads)
Save 62%
Disney and Hulu Bundle (with ads): was $12.99