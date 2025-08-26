'Futurama' is back on Hulu, and Season 13 looks bigger and better than ever (video)

Futurama | Official Trailer - Season 13 | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

They're back, baby! Hailing from 20th Television Animation and streaming exclusively on Hulu, "Futurama" rockets into Season 13 with an all-in 10-episode binge bonanza beginning Sept. 15, 2025 and we've got the latest wacky trailer and key art poster to prove it!

From the looks of it and per the official synopsis, more far-future Planet Express zaniness is on the docket with an out-of-control Bender battling a kaiju, the threat of global extinction, a seething volcano prepared to blow its top, pant-less ziplining, Fry clashing with a romantic rival for Leela's love, a tasty Baked Alaska dessert, and Dr. John Zoidberg seemingly elevating himself to heaven.

"Futurama" was created by Matt Groening and developed by Groening and David X. Cohen, with executive producer duties falling to Groening, Cohen, Ken Keeler and Claudia Katz. Rough Draft Studios produces the vivid animation.

"Futurama" zooms back onto Hulu next month for Season 13. (Image credit: Hulu)

The whole gang of Futurama's entire superb vocal cast is returning, including John DiMaggio (Bender), Billy West (Fry, Professor Farnsworth, Dr. Zoidberg), Katey Sagal (Leela), Maurice LaMarche (Kif), Lauren Tom (Amy), and Phil LaMarr (Hermes) alongside newcomers Tress MacNeille (Mom) and David Herman (Scruffy).

Bender's back, baby! (Image credit: Hulu)

"Futurama" chronicles the intergalactic hijinks of a pizza delivery dude named Philip J. Fry who accidentally falls into a cryogenic chamber during a delivery job on New Year's Eve 1999. He's later thawed out and awakens from his 1,000-year nap into a colorful futuristic Earth of 31st-century sci-fi marvels where he meets Leela, a cyclopian mutant, and Bender, a boozy sarcastic robot.

Bender makes some questionable fashion choices in "Futurama" Season 13. (Image credit: Hulu)

Groening's animated sci-fi sitcom first appeared on Fox from 1999 to 2003. After cancellation it gained new life via several direct-to-DVD specials from 2007 to 2009, before landing for a major resurrection on Comedy Central from 2010 to 2013 until getting the axe once again. Luckily, Hulu came to "Futurama's" rescue in July of 2023 where it's lived a fantastic fruitful life ever since.

In November of 2023, Hulu thrilled fans with news that this most recent revival of "Futurama" was being renewed for two more 10-episode seasons, taking it through next year's Season 14. "Futurama" Season 13 explodes with a massive Hulu watch-a-thon party on Sept. 15, 2025. And for you basic cablers out there, "Futurama" also debuts Sept. 15 on FXX at 8 p.m. ET with two episodes a week.