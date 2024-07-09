'Futurama' Season 12 trailer teases fresh new interplanetary antics (video)

Futurama | Trailer - Season 12 | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

They're back, baby!

Hulu's recent reboot of the witty sci-fi animated series "Futurama" has been greeted with much love, nostalgia, and fanfare and now after last summer's wild Season 11, we're about to board the Planet Express once again for more zany adventures with Fry, Leela, Bender, Professor Farnsworth and the whole 31st century crew.

20th Television Animation and Hulu Originals have just revealed a rowdy new trailer and vibrant key art poster for "Futurama" Season 12 which will again be comprised of ten weekly episodes executive produced and overseen by the award-winning series creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen.

First conceived by "The Simpsons'" Groening and Cohen, "Futurama" originally aired on Fox back in 1999 and has gone through numerous revivals and iterations on Comedy Central and its Adult Swim content block before eventually being successfully resurrected by Hulu last year.

"Futurama" depicts the interplanetary experiences of a normal pizza delivery guy named Philip J. Fry who accidentally falls into a cryogenic chamber during a New Year's Eve 1999 pizza delivery order. He's thawed out and awakens from a Rip Van Winkle-like 1,000-year snooze into a spectacular world of incredible science fiction advancements where he encounters and a one-eyed mutant called Leela and Bender, a snarky hard-drinking robot.

Official poster for Hulu's "Futurama" Season 12. (Image credit: Hulu)

Check out the official Season 12 synopsis:

"On this orbit around the sun, our occasionally heroic crew embarks on mind-bending adventures involving birthday party games to the death, the secrets of Bender's ancestral robot village, A.I. friends (and enemies), impossibly cute beanbags, and the true 5 million-year-old story behind the consciousness-altering substance known as coffee. And, of course, the next chapter in Fry and Leela's fateful, time-twisted romance."

Soon after the conclusion of "Futurama" Season 11 in September of last year, Hulu doubled-down on the popular series in the wake of its enthusiastic fan reception and greenlit two more seasons, which should carry it through Season 14 into 2025 with an additional 20 episodes!

"Futurama's" Season 12 vocal cast includes the superb talents of John DiMaggio as Bender, Billy West as Fry, Prof. Farnsworth and Dr. Zoidberg, Katey Segal as Leela, Tress MacNeille as Leela's mom, Linda and Nerdbot, Phil LaMarr as Hermes, Lauren Tom as Amy, and Maurice LaMarche portraying Calculon, Kif and Morbo.

"Futurama" Season 12 will stream weekly episodes on Hulu starting on July 29, 2024.