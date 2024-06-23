'Star Trek: Prodigy' warps into Season 2 with new Netflix trailer (video)

Resurrected by Netflix and zooming onto their streaming platform starting on July 1, 2024, the award-winning animated children's series, "Star Trek: Prodigy," is cleared for launch and CBS Studios has just revealed the thrilling first trailer and key art for its next 20-episode mission.

This highly underrated project was developed by Emmy Award winners Kevin and Dan Hageman ("Trollhunters," "Ninjago") in collaboration with Alex Kurtzman to be the first all-ages "Star Trek" show out of spacedock, "Star Trek: Prodigy" premiered on Paramount+ in the fall of 2021 hauling a 20-episode split season that ended in December of 2022.

The colorful kids' show centered around a rowdy gang of alien teenagers on the mining colony of Tars Lamora outside Federation space who discover an abandoned Starfleet ship, the USS Protostar, and must band together to escape from the Delta Quadrant all while learning about Starfleet during their cosmic misadventures.

Following its cancellation at its original home at Paramount+, Trekkies demanded that the series live long and prosper and mounted a serious online campaign to keep the show traveling at warp speed. Netflix thankfully came to the rescue and re-released the premiere season last Christmas to prep fans for the new adventures.

Promo banner for Netflix's "Star Trek: Prodigy" Season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

Here's the official Season 2 synopsis:

"In Season 2, these six young outcasts who make up the 'Prodigy' crew are assigned a new mission aboard the USS Voyager-A to rescue Captain Chakotay (voiced by Robert Beltran) and bring peace to Gwyn’s (voiced by Ella Purnell) home world. However, when their plan goes astray, it creates a time paradox that jeopardizes both their future and past."

"Prodigy's" stellar vocal cast includes Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Kathryn Janeway), Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Angus Imrie (Zero), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), John Noble (The Diviner) and Jimmi Simpson (Drednok).

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Season 2's additional voice co-stars are Robert Picardo (The Doctor), Jason Alexander (Doctor Noum), Daveed Diggs (Commander Tysess), Jameela Jamil (Ensign Asencia), Ronny Cox (Admiral Jellico) and Michaela Dietz (Maj’el).

Key art for Netflix's "Star Trek: Prodigy" Season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

"We deeply appreciate our fans who have stood by us and our passionate crew who made this all possible. The work speaks for itself, but it's the heart that will endure," said co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman in a statement regarding the sophomore season's debut.

Landing July 1, 2024, "Star Trek: Prodigy" hails from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, Nickelodeon Animation, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth act as executive producers with co-showrunners Kevin and Dan Hageman. Ben Hibon multitasks as a main director, executive producer, and series lead creator.