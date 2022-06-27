Latest News

Artist's illustration of the James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope: The ultimate guide

By Elizabeth Howell, Daisy Dobrijevic published

Everything you need to know about the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's Big Bang-probing space observatory.

Graphic showing Neptune's change of course as it moves across the night sky.

Planet Neptune will go into reverse as it moves in the sky on Tuesday

By Daisy Dobrijevic published

Neptune will enter retrograde on Tuesday (June 28) and will appear to 'reverse its course' as it moves across the sky. Here's how to see it.

A golden ring representing Sagittarius A*

James Webb Space Telescope will study Milky Way's monster black hole

By Meghan Bartels published

Next time the Event Horizon Telescope turns to study the monster black hole at the center of the Milky Way, it will have help from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Asteroid 23 Mathilde as seen by the NEAR Shoemaker spacecraft.

On This Day In Space: June 27, 1997: NEAR Shoemaker flies by asteroid Mathilde

By Hanneke Weitering published

On June 27, 1997, NASA's NEAR Shoemaker spacecraft flew by an asteroid named 253 Mathilde. See how it happened in our On This Day In Space video series.

The FAST radio telescope in China.

Did a giant radio telescope in China just discover aliens? Not so FAST…

By Danny C Price published

We should be intrigued, but not too excited (yet). Any interesting signal has to go through a lot of tests to check whether it truly carries the signature of extraterrestrial technology.

The Large Hadron Collider occupies a circular underground tunnel nearly 17 miles (27 kilometers) in circumference.

The Large Hadron Collider: Inside CERN's atom smasher

By Andrew May, Daisy Dobrijevic published

The Large Hadron Collider is the world's biggest particle accelerator. It's located at the European particle physics laboratory CERN, near Geneva, Switzerland.

lightsail and africa

LightSail 2 celebrates 3rd space birthday as end of mission approaches

By Elizabeth Howell published

LightSail 2 is now marking three years of spaceflight, but is unlikely to celebrate a fourth anniversary.

Elegoo Mars 2 Pro

Save up to $110 on the Elegoo Mars 2 Pro 3D printer at Amazon

By Alexander Cox published

That's a huge discount on a 3D printer we've tested and rate very highly

There's a lot going in space this year. Check out our up-to-date space launch schedule and calendar here!

Space calendar 2022: Rocket launches, sky events, missions & more!

By Hanneke Weitering published

Here's a guide to all the rocket launches and astronomical events in 2022, as well as milestones for space missions, anniversaries and conferences.

gullies on Mars

Extreme microbes in salty Arctic water could aid search for life on Mars

By Keith Cooper published

Never-before-seen microbes living deep beneath the permafrost at one of the coldest and saltiest water springs on Earth could provide a blueprint for life on Mars.

A blue-green planet

On alien worlds, exotic form of ice may transport nutrients to hidden oceans

By Keith Cooper published

Alien life in the deep global ocean of a water world could receive its nutrients through a shell of high-pressure ice around the planet's core.

China's FAST telescope

China's 'alien' signal almost certainly came from humans, project researcher says

By Ben Turner published

Despite the false alarm, SETI researchers are still pretty sure we're not alone in the universe.

Graphic showing the moon and Mercury close together in the predawn sky.

See the moon shine near Mercury before dawn on Monday as it concludes its planet tour

By Daisy Dobrijevic published

The moon will pass close to Mercury in the predawn sky on Monday (June 27). Find out how and where to see this skywatching event.

A view of 5 planets aligned in the morning sky with labels.

You can watch the rare 5-planet alignment in a live webcast for free today

By Elizabeth Howell published

You can watch the five naked-eye planets align for free on a livestream that will be running Sunday (June 26).

Buzz Lightyear launches into space in Disney's new "Lightyear" film from Pixar, an origin story for the iconic Space Ranger.

Buzz Lightyear has really flown in space. Here are the videos to prove it.

By Elizabeth Howell published

At 468 days in space, Buzz Lightyear has spent the longest time ever in space on a single mission.

Blade Runner

'Blade Runner' at 40: Director Ridley Scott's dystopian masterpiece continues to reverberate today

By Jeff Spry published

Director Ridley Scott's sci-fi classic "Blade Runner" celebrates its 40th anniversary in June 2022.

This Week In Space Episode 17 title card with Rod Pyle and Tariq Malik.

This Week In Space podcast: Episode 17 — Incoming comms (we talk to YOU!)

By Space.com Staff published

On this episode of This Week in Space, Rod and Tariq are back to argue across the generational divide about the best and worst space sci-fi on TV ever.

