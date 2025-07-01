NASA's Curiosity rover takes a closer look at 'spiderwebs' on Mars | Space photo of the day for July 1, 2025
The Mars rover captured images of low ridges called boxwork patterns, which appear like spiderwebs from space.
For over a decade, NASA's Curiosity rover has been capturing images of Mars as scientists continue to study the planet's structures and surface.
Curiosity's goal as it travels across Mars is to look for unique signs of life, including signs of possible ancient life on the planet.
What is it?
Curiosity captured this 360-degree image after traveling to an area full of low ridges called boxwork patterns. These patterns look like spiderwebs, as NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter saw in 2006.
Since its arrival on Mars from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station via an Atlas V rocket in 2012, Curiosity has been exploring the surface of the Red Planet, including these low ridges. In the middle of the photo, Curiosity's tracks can be seen as its wheels its way across the dust.
Where is it?
Curiosity took this photo at the base of Mount Sharp, a 3 mile (5 km) tall mountain within Mars' Gale Crater. In the far distance of the image to the right is the "Texoli" butte, according to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL).
Why is it amazing?
This panorama image was created by combining 291 images from Curiosity's Mast Camera, or Mastcam, taken over three days in mid-May 2025, according to JPL.
The boxwork pattern Curiosity captured is of particular interest to astronomers because its ridges were created by ancient groundwater flowing across Mars surface. The minerals in this groundwater helped harden the surface, and after thousands of years of being sandblasted by atmospheric winds, low ridges appeared at the foot of Mount Sharp.
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
While this ancient groundwater eventually disappeared from the planet entirely, astronomers believe it might have had nutrients to sustain ancient microbes. Using rovers like Curiosity, astronomers can get samples to determine whether there was life on Mars at some point in the planet's past.
Want to learn more?
You can read more about ancient Martian water and NASA's rovers as astronomers continue to study the red planet.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Kenna Hughes-Castleberry is the Content Manager at Space.com. Formerly, she was the Science Communicator at JILA, a physics research institute. Kenna is also a freelance science journalist. Her beats include quantum technology, AI, animal intelligence, corvids, and cephalopods.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.