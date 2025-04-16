NASA's Perseverance rover hits the Mars rock gold mine: 'It has been all we had hoped for and more'

News
By published

"The last four months have been a whirlwind for the science team, and we still feel that Witch Hazel Hill has more to tell us."

A drill going into a rocky yellowish ground.
One of Perseverance's hazard cameras captured the rover’s coring drill collecting the "Main River" rock sample on "Witch Hazel Hill" on March 10, 2025, the 1,441st Martian day, or sol, of the mission. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech)

NASA's Perseverance rover is reveling in a scientific bonanza on Mars after finding a diverse array of rocks that are providing eager scientists a glimpse into the planet's ancient history.

The Perseverance rover is currently exploring Mars hills, boulders and rocky outcrops along the rim of Jezero Crater, a dry, bowl-shaped depression north of the Martian equator that likely held a lake billions of years ago. Since reaching the crater's western rim in December of last year, the rover has focused its attention on the layered terrain of a tall slope called Witch Hazel Hill, which could hold clues to a period when Mars had a vastly different climate. In the past few months alone, the car-sized Perseverance has collected samples of five rocks, performed detailed analysis on seven others, and zapped an additional 83 with its laser for remote study — the robotic explorer's fastest pace of scientific data collection since it landed on the Red Planet four years ago, NASA says.

"During previous science campaigns in Jezero, it could take several months to find a rock that was significantly different from the last rock we sampled and scientifically unique enough for sampling," Katie Morgan, who is the Perseverance's project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, said in a statement. "But up here on the crater rim, there are new and intriguing rocks everywhere the rover turns. It has been all we had hoped for and more."

The crater's western rim is proving to be a scientific goldmine because it contains lots of fragmented, once-molten rocks that had been blasted from deep beneath the surface billions of years ago by meteor impacts, possibly including the impact that created Jezero Crater itself, according to the statement.

Of key interest to astronomers is Perseverance's first crater rim sample, named Silver Mountain, which is a "one-of-a-kind treasure" likely dating back at least 3.9 billion years to the Noachian age — an early Martian period of heavy bombardment that shaped the planet's cratered landscape we see today, NASA recently said.

"My 26th sample, known as 'Silver Mountain,' has textures unlike anything we've seen before," the rover's official X account posted in February.

Not far away, the rover also found a rock rich in serpentine minerals, which typically form when water interacts with certain volcanic rocks. Scientists say this process can sometimes create hydrogen, a potential energy source for life as we know it here on Earth.

"The last four months have been a whirlwind for the science team, and we still feel that Witch Hazel Hill has more to tell us," said Morgan. "We'll use all the rover data gathered recently to decide if and where to collect the next sample from the crater rim."

"Crater rims — you gotta love 'em," she added.

close up of white powdery material in a metal cylinder.

Sealing the "Green Gardens" sample — collected by NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover from a rock dubbed "Tablelands" along the rim of Jezero Crater on Feb. 16, 2025 — presented an engineering challenge. The sample was finally sealed on March 2. (Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS)
Related Stories:

Perseverance Mars rover finds 'one-of-a-kind treasure' on Red Planet's Silver Mountain

 —  Up and over! NASA's Mars rover Perseverance reaches rim of its Jezero Crater home (video)

 — NASA won't decide on overhaul for Mars Sample Return mission until mid-2026

Scientists are eager to return these and other samples Perseverance collected to Earth to determine whether there was ever life on the now-barren Mars. The fate of NASA's Mars Sample Return mission, however, continues to remain uncertain as the highly complex and technologically-challenging endeavor faces budget, schedule and engineering hurdles.

After cost projections soared to $11 billion and the sample return timeline stretched to no earlier than 2040, NASA began a complete overhaul of the plan and solicited new proposals from industry and academia to find a more affordable and faster way to return the samples to Earth. The agency's decision on the revised strategy isn't expected until mid-2026.

Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.

Sharmila Kuthunur
Sharmila Kuthunur
Contributing Writer

Sharmila Kuthunur is a Seattle-based science journalist focusing on astronomy and space exploration. Her work has also appeared in Scientific American, Astronomy and Live Science, among other publications. She has earned a master's degree in journalism from Northeastern University in Boston. Follow her on BlueSky @skuthunur.bsky.social

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about mars rovers

Curiosity rover rolls past 'Devil's Gate' on Mars: Space picture of the day

NASA's Perseverance rover watches as 2 Mars dust devils merge into 1 (video)

'Planetary defense is knowing what's out there and what could do harm to us.' Meet the scientist who helped build NASA's asteroid response plan
See more latest
Most Popular
An artist&#039;s illustration of a dangerous asteroid headed for Earth.
'Planetary defense is knowing what's out there and what could do harm to us.' Meet the scientist who helped build NASA's asteroid response plan
An image of Zhúlóng the earliest and most distant spiral galaxy ever seen
James Webb Space Telescope discovers most distant and earliest Milky Way 'twin' ever seen. Meet dragon-galaxy Zhúlóng (Image)
graphic illustration showing the text lyrid meteor shower 2025 and a bell notification symbol next to it alerting readers to the beginning of the shower and in the background is a starry night scene with several meteors streaking through the sky.
The Lyrids are back: How to catch this year's spring meteor shower
A batch of SpaceX Starlink satellites before deployment.
Germany's military wants its own Starlink-like satellite constellation
A white VR headset is in front of an image of batman, all with a white glow around the edge, in front of a blue planet with the space.com logo in the top left corner
The best value VR headset, the Meta Quest 3, is now at its lowest-ever price, perfect if you want a bargain or to explore the world of virtual reality for less
An Earth-like world with a sun-like star in the background is seen in this illustration.
How artificial intelligence is helping scientists hunt for alien Earths
An illustration shows a multitude of singulaties spitting matter in the universe around Earth. Could such phenomena account for dark energy?
Matter-spewing 'singularities' could eliminate the need for dark energy and dark matter
This image from ESA’s Mars Express spacecraft shows the Acheron Fossae region of Mars. This region shows many signs of past activity, from trough-like ditches and steep cliffs to smooth plains and tall domes formed by volcanism.
New photos from European Mars orbiter show dynamic, volcanic Red Planet terrain
a woman in a blue flight suit stands on a set of blue stairs next to a white space capsule resting on the desert sand. The woman has her arms outstretch like a Y in excitement.
Aisha Bowe becomes 1st Bahamian woman to reach space, remembers Alan Shepard’s landmark flight: 'He landed in Grand Bahama' (video)
Vibrant green and purple aurora borealis streaking across the night sky, creating a mesmerizing celestial display with stars visible in the background.
Aurora alert! Powerful geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights as far south as Illinois and Oregon tonight