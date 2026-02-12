Can a nonprofit help protect Earth from dangerous asteroids? How the B612 Foundation has taken on the challenge

An artist's illustration of asteroids headed toward Earth.

It's a cosmic roll of the dice. A major asteroid strike could cause widespread devastation and profoundly impact life on Earth, so thwarting an incoming object could be a matter of life or death.

Luckily, we have a little bit of practice at this. On Sept. 26, 2022, NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test ( DART ) slammed into Dimorphos, a moonlet that orbits a larger asteroid called Didymos. DART was the first-ever mission dedicated to trial-run one method of asteroid deflection by changing an object's motion in space through a kinetic impact.

The outlook of Earth being on the receiving end of a menacing asteroid in the future is real. And when the high-stakes card is dealt, responding to a hostile near-Earth object (NEO) is a global challenge.

Danica Remy with three former NASA astronauts: From left, Steve Smith, Remy, Apollo 9's Rusty Schweickart and Ed Lu, who is B612 Asteroid Institute's executive director. (Image credit: Christopher Michel)

Promoting protection

Enter the heads-up and off-world reality of the nonprofit B612 Foundation , which takes its name from Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s 1943 novella "The Little Prince." (The prince lives on an asteroid called B-612.)

Since 2002, the Silicon Valley-based organization has engaged in research, education and promoting the protection of Earth from asteroid impacts, and also advancing knowledge about the solar system's evolution and expanding economic development in space.

Danica Remy is president of B612 and a co-founder of Asteroid Day , an international day of action and education about asteroids held every year on June 30.

"The idea [behind Asteroid Day] was that the public needed to be educated about both the risks as well as the aspirational opportunities that asteroids present to humanity," Remy told Space.com .

Danica Remy, president of the nonprofit B612 Foundation. (Image credit: Hugo Wagner)

Public communications

Modeled after Earth Day , Asteroid Day is an important part of B612's worldwide public communications strategy, said Remy, "a way to elevate trusted voices and spokespersons about both the risk and the opportunities that asteroids present."

"In some ways, you still need a human network," she added. "That's because we actually don't know what trust looks like in this time of internet communications and artificial intelligence generation."