Can you really survive on Mars? What science fiction gets wrong about off-world living

In science fiction movies and shows like " The Martian " or " For All Mankind ", Mars is often depicted as a challenging but ultimately survivable environment for humanity. Though conditions might be difficult, with enough rugged ingenuity and perseverance, mankind is able conquer the Red Planet in these stories in the ways we have the frontiers of Earth.

The reality is a very different story. Exposure to the unmediated Martian environment isn't just hostile to human beings; it's immediately lethal. While it may be possible to create a habitable environment on Mars, those habitats would be closer to hermetically sealed space stations or submarines than frontier settlements.

I spoke to an astrophysicist to get some sense of how difficult it would actually be to survive (much less thrive) on Mars. What would the biggest challenges be? What would a human colony look like? And what does science fiction get wrong about survival on one of our closest cosmic neighbors?

Myth One: “You could build a colony on the surface.”

Reality: Most habitats will likely be buried underground

A lot of fiction about settling our solar system involves terraforming a planet or building sustainable settlements on the surface. The reality is that terraforming Mars would be unbelievably challenging.

"The idea is trying to change Mars so that humans could survive on it outside (without spacesuits)," says astrophysicist Dr. Jeffrey Bennett , founder of Big Kid Science and author of " The Scale of the Universe ". "It would require finding a way to increase its air pressure by a factor of almost 200 while ensuring it has the right mixture of oxygen to be breathable and carbon dioxide (or other greenhouse gases) to make the temperature warm enough for us to survive."

There's likely not enough carbon dioxide trapped in water, the soil, or locked in minerals on the Martian surface to release and generate a thick enough atmosphere. This means at max, an atmospheric pressure of around 7-12% of Earth's, and no greenhouse warming that would melt ice and create bodies of water. For humans to survive, an atmospheric pressure of at least ~50% is a necessity.

"If this is even possible (there is scientific debate about whether it is)," Bennett said, "it would probably require centuries at minimum, and more likely many thousands of years."

Also, the lack of atmosphere and a global magnetic field means the surface of Mars is exposed to extreme levels of cosmic and solar radiation , dozens of times higher than that present on Earth.

For a settlement to be viable, it would likely need to be buried deep underground or situated in a lava tube (an underground tunnel created by the flow of lava). To exist on the surface, any structure would need to be shielded by thick layers of Martian soil or shielded by materials like