The 10 bleakest space movies of all time

Do you like your space movies marinated in misery? Then you're in the right place, because we've rounded up the ten bleakest space movies of all time.

It's satisfying when the evil empire gets its comeuppance, but there's a grim appeal to sci-fi that wallows in the worst. Why? In part, it's the acknowledgement that space can be a scary, desolate place. As gorgeous as distant galaxies may be, it would take just one catastrophic hyperdrive failure for a hot-shot pilot to end up drifting helplessly in the void.

With private spaceflight continuing to ramp up, the notion of corporations carving out their own lawless cosmic fiefdoms, Weyland-Yutani style, doesn't feel that far-fetched. Grim movies can be a reassuring reminder that no matter how bad your day has gone, it could be much, much worse. And who doesn't get a warm, fuzzy feeling from seeing Edward Cullen exiled to a black hole? So, read on for ten of the grimmest interstellar nightmares ever committed to film.

10. Solaris

Tarkovsky's SOLARIS (Trailer) - coming Nov. 30 | Austin Film Society - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 1972 | Cast: Donatas Banionis, Natalya Bondarchuk, Jüri Järvet, Vladislav Dvorzhetsky

This Russian movie, based on Stanislaw Lem's novel , is a slow burn compared to some of the other movies on this list. Like Steven Soderbergh's 2002 version, it sees psychologist Kris Kelvin travelling to a space station above the planet Solaris, where he encounters a 'hallucination' of his late wife that is surprisingly solid.

Kelvin's fate is, however, more heavily telegraphed than in 2002's Solaris. We learn early on that Solaris is alive and generating these phantoms, and early scenes like Kelvin burning his thesis underline the weight he's carrying on his shoulders. We're invited to follow him as he descends into a spiral of grief and guilt.

9. The Black Hole

The Black Hole | Unofficial Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Release date: 1979 | Cast: Maximilian Schell, Anthony Perkins, Robert Forster, Yvette Mimieux