Halo: Campaign Evolved: Release date rumors, platforms, and everything else we know about the Halo remake

25 years after Halo: Combat Evolved launched, Microsoft and Xbox Game Studios are planning to refresh the original sci-fi first-person shooter for franchise veterans and the younger gamers alike. Enter Halo: Campaign Evolved, a ground-up remake of the original game that's finally taking Halo multiplatform.

After 343 Industries took over following Halo: Reach (Bungie's last Halo game), the consensus is that the franchise never quite returned to its original heights. Infinite (2021) was a convincing return to form and showed some promise, but troubled post-launch support clipped its wings. Sadly, Halo's popularity has dwindled in recent years, but instead of marching towards the future, the powers that be are convinced that returning to the series' origins is what most fans demand.

Now, 343 Industries has transformed into Halo Studios, and while we've been told Halo's future extends beyond Campaign Evolved , the first chapter of this new Great Journey is revisiting the original story rebuilt in Unreal Engine 5. Will it be enough to bring the IP back to life? It's hard to say at the moment, but we've got plenty of details to chew on.

When is Halo: Campaign Evolved coming out?

(Image credit: Halo Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Halo: Campaign Evolved is scheduled for release at some point in 2026.

Following the game's reveal in 2025, Xbox Game Studios said it was committed to a 2026 launch for Halo: Campaign Evolved. As always, delays can happen, but it seems the intention is to bring back Master Chief's original adventure just in time for the 25th anniversary .

If they do shoot for the exact anniversary date, that would be November 15, 2026.

On Feb 5, 2026, Tom Warren from The Verge (via Wccftech ) posted an update on Microsoft's release schedule for the year, stating that they're apparently aiming for a Summer 2026 release window (presumably to dodge the juggernaut that is GTA VI, which lands on November 19.)

Is Halo: Campaign Evolved coming to PlayStation as well as Xbox?

(Image credit: Halo Studios / Xbox Game Studios)

Halo: Campaign Evolved will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S at the same time. The game will also hit Xbox on PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Game Pass Ultimate/PC, and Steam.

One of the initial announcement's biggest shockers was that Halo will no longer be an Xbox and PC (Windows) exclusive. In fact, community director Brian Jarrard has teased that all new Halo games will be multiplatform, same-day releases moving forward.

Could this signal an eventual jump to Nintendo Switch 2, too? It's too early to say, but we hope so.