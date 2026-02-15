The 'Alien' and 'Predator' franchises are on the upswing, so where's the next 'Aliens vs. Predator' game?

The Alien and Predator franchises have been landing all sorts of wins recently with some great movies and shows. Step outside the new big (and small) screen entries, and you've got plenty of comic books and video games to chew on, too. It's all looking healthy again, and after Predator: Badlands , the promise of a new AvP movie feels closer than ever before. But what about the iconic crossover video game series?

Beyond the movies, the Xenomorphs and Yautja have a long history across comic books and video games, and it didn't take long before their separate success stories on the pages were combined into the original Aliens vs. Predator comic book series (1990).

On the gaming side of things, the bloody clash of extra-terrestrials also took off quickly, with Capcom and Rebellion leading with side-scrolling and first-person action games.

Plenty of Alien and Predator video games have explored stories and settings that would've been great to watch unfold on the silver screen, with the Aliens vs. Predator first-person shooters (FPS) representing a peak for both properties in the gaming sphere. Their mix of brutal action and creeping horror across several entries holds up even today, and with the buzz around a new cinematic encounter on the rise — plus the Xenomorphs getting lots of new game projects — we're shocked AvP hasn't menaced PC or consoles since 2010.

With Predator: Hunting Grounds still trucking along and all-new horror adventures like Alien: Isolation 2 in the works, why should we care about more crossover games?

We're glad you asked.

All of their strengths, none of their weaknesses

(Image credit: Fox Interactive)

Whether you stick to Rebellion and Monolith's FPS classics or go weirder with the deeply underrated RTS Aliens vs. Predator: Extinction , it's clear that most of the studios that took a crack at the IP perfectly captured the unique appeal of the conflict first seen in the comics.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For game developers, each separate universe is an enticing sandbox to play in. Put together, they led to refreshing action-horror games that would've been hard to get made without all that IP power attached.

Forget about the movies released in the 2000s, which kept the deadly war in a present-day continuity. The most basic reason why the Aliens vs. Predator games rock is that they felt like a pitch-perfect mix of the classic Predator movies and Aliens, Colonial Marines included.

(Image credit: Rebellion)

Whereas the Dark Horse-published comic books often pushed for far stranger plots, the AvP games always asked variations of the same question: "What if Predators were thrown in the middle of James Cameron's movie?" It worked time and again due to the developers' craft and attention to detail, and it's a shame the powers that be have yet to explore such a fun concept on the big screen.

This also applies to the atmosphere: One moment, you're hunting down puny soldiers as a Yautja hunter in the middle of an alien jungle. Next, you're bursting from a chest and looking for a place to hide to grow into an adult Xenomorph and scurry around vents.

On the human front, all the carnage turns into a traditional nightmare as you take the victim's-eye-view in a cosmic slasher. Few FPS campaigns are as varied and inventive, and the aforementioned real-time strategy spinoff also kept things unconventional with its distinct units and tactics.

There's nothing out there quite like it