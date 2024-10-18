'Alien: Isolation' is finally getting a sequel, developer confirms

It's not game over, man, because Alien: Isolation 2 is on its way.

Despite its current cult classic status, it's not a secret that Alien: Isolation – one of the best Alien games of all time – failed to meet Sega's financial expectations back in the day. Over time, however, it's become an automatic recommendation for anyone looking for a great space horror video game. Now, an Alien: Isolation sequel is happening with the original studio in charge.

The announcement came via Creative Assembly's celebrations for the 10th anniversary of its first and only survival horror game. Fans suspected something was up if such festivities were being held for a game that hadn't been relevant for the studio for a very long time, and they were right.

Creative Assembly thanked Alien fans' unyielding support over the years and credited it as a big reason for the long-awaited Alien: Isolation sequel. We also suspect that Disney and 20th Century Studios have played a role in this after other recent Xenomorph-centric hits in the gaming space and Alien: Romulus successfully reviving the Alien movie franchise on the big screen earlier this year. As you can see, the Xenomorphs are thriving everywhere at the moment.

(Image credit: Sega)

Creative Assembly's Alien: Isolation 2 (tentative title) is fast becoming the most anticipated game based on the legendary Alien space horror movies. However, there are rumors floating around of a follow-up to Aliens: Fireteam Elite (coming sooner rather than later), and that this December VR headset owners should keep an eye out for Alien: Rogue Incursion, which promises first-person scares not for the faint-hearted.

Alien: Isolation 2 will be developed by a dedicated Survival Team at Creative Assembly, but we won't be hearing about it for a while as the press release only confirmed that the game is in early development. In the meantime, we're turning our attention towards the other aforementioned Alien games, Marvel's ongoing releases of Alien comic books, and the upcoming Alien TV series – Alien: Earth – which is set to premiere on Hulu next year.