The 1st official 'Alien: Earth' trailer is finally here, and the xenomorphs aren't the only invaders we need to worry about (video)

Alien: Earth | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

We won't have to wait much longer to sit down and watch Alien: Earth at home through FX/Hulu or Disney+. Now, very close to the two-month countdown, the sci-fi horror series' first-ever TV show, set before the original movie, has liberated an intriguing and exciting full trailer.

After countless teasers, plot descriptions, and many production images, fans were dying to get a proper look at Noah Hawley's (Legion, Fargo) new series. It's been a long wait, but this main trailer doesn't disappoint. First, we get to meet Wendy (Sydney Chandler), the first hybrid created by the Prodigy corporation, as its CEO seeks to blur the fine line between synthetics and humans. Then, things get bumpy at Prodigy City when a huge spaceship crash-lands right in the middle of it. Of course, Xenomorphs are aboard, but we weren't expecting four other "invasive species" to be causing trouble as well.

As things get bloody and a ragtag team of heroes tries to contain the hostile lifeforms, Prodigy and other corporations rush to grab and study the alien visitors. It's clear things don't go as planned, but with this many big players on the board, anything could happen. We can't wait to see suits tearing each other apart as the Xenomorph infestation on Earth grows and military forces (proto-pulse rifles included) get quickly slaughtered. Needless to say, expect several twists and turns with Hawley at the helm.

Alien: Earth hits on August 12 at 8 pm ET on Hulu. FX and Disney+ will get the premiere at 8 pm PT (August 13 for the UK and Europe). It will consist of two episodes, with a new one debuting each week after the premiere until the series' eight-chapter first season is complete.

(Image credit: FX)

Noah Hawley led a writers' room for season 1 that included Bob DeLaurentis (The Umbrella Academy), Bobak Esfarjani ( WandaVision ), Lisa Long (The Act), Maria Melnik (American Gods), and Migizi Pensoneau (Time Bandits). Though we don't know the full list of directors yet, Hawley directed several episodes. Sydney Chandler and Timothy Olyphant lead a cast that includes Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Sandra Yi Sencindiver, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Erana James, and Kit Young, among others.