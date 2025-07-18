The new 'Alien: Earth' trailer is here, and we can't wait to be terrified by xenomorphs once again (video)

Alien: Earth | Official Trailer 2: Greener World | FX - YouTube Watch On

"Alien: Earth" is landing soon.

From the stimulating looks of this bloody-good new trailer for the 8-episode "Alien: Earth" series from "Fargo" creator Noah Hawley's, the visionary filmmaker has no hesitation to terrify viewers when the ambitious sci-fi series hatches on FX and Hulu starting on Aug. 12, 2025.

Starring Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El, "Alien: Earth's" horrifying events play out in the year 2120 when the USCSS Maginot, a Weyland-Yutani deep space research spaceship, crashes on Earth in Prodigy City custodian of five deadly extraterrestrial lifeforms collected "from the darkest corners of the universe."

(Image credit: Hulu)

The plot focuses on Wendy (Chandler), a Prodigy Corporation-made humanoid robot synthetic and her hybrid tactical team that are dispatched to explore the crash site, search for survivors, and recover escaped specimens — including the notorious alien predator we all know as the eyeless, acid-spewing xenomorph.

A familiar silhouette lurks at the mouth of a jagged forest cave. (Image credit: FX/Hulu)

"We don't lock them down … it will be too late," Timothy Olyphant's character Kirsh declares in the trailer. This atmospheric preview titled "Greener World" and paired with the somber song "A Greener World" by Gwilym Gold gives us a disturbing glimpse in the android-obsessed, corporate-run world of the 22nd century on Earth and the haunted house-like ship interiors. The final image of a dome-headed xenomorph crouching outside a forest cave is chilling!

"Alien: Earth" lands on FX and Hulu Aug. 12 and is executive produced by Noah Hawley, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Joseph Iberti, Dana Gonzales and Clayton Krueger.

