We got a trio of new 'Alien: Earth' trailers last week, and one hints at alien 'monsters' that aren't the xenomorphs (video)

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Crate | FX - YouTube Watch On

Saturday was 4-26, also officially known as Alien Day. It's a blood-red spot on the calendar each year where acolytes of the "Alien" universe unite worldwide to indulge in their favorite sci-fi horror property and perhaps partake in a special viewing of one of the nine "Alien" movies (including crossovers) in the franchise.

In honor of the occasion, FX Networks has hatched a pair of new "Alien: Earth" teasers titled "Crate" and "Gestation Complete" that offer more unnerving clues regarding the series' plotline and chilling tone. Both are filled with existential horrors and sticky biological ickiness that's perfect for Alien Day.

Officially founded by 20th Century Fox in 2016, Alien Day takes its name from LV-426, the hostile planetoid where the ill-fated Nostromo crew discover an ancient derelict spaceship which carries a cargo of unpleasant extraterrestrial ovomorphs in 1979's original "Alien" movie directed by Ridley Scott.

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Gestation Complete | FX - YouTube Watch On

"This ship… collected five different lifeforms, from the darkest corners of the universe," states the sinister-sounding narrator, "Each one a unique deadly species. Monsters!"

We also got a fun Earth Day teaser earlier this week featuring acclaimed stargazer and cosmologist Neil deGrasse Tyson!

Few things in life are as reassuring as the deep baritone voice of the celebrity astrophysicist, and when paired with this new Earth Day teaser for FX's upcoming "Alien: Earth" TV series from creator Noah Hawley ("Fargo"), it makes for an interesting combination.

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Earth Day | FX - YouTube Watch On

Leading in with a montage of inspiring shots of Mother Earth and her vast range of flora and fauna like a serene trailer for a new nature documentary, things quickly descend into impending dread as the protective spheroid of the Earth transitions into an incubating egg housing a pulsating xenomorph embryo.

"Alien: Earth" arrives sometime this summer for FX/Hulu and stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.