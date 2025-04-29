We got a trio of new 'Alien: Earth' trailers last week, and one hints at alien 'monsters' that aren't the xenomorphs (video)

FX got into the spirit of both Earth Day and Alien Day by dropping a trio of frightful teasers and a new poster, but what's this about five different aliens from five different worlds?

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Crate | FX - YouTube Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Crate | FX - YouTube
Saturday was 4-26, also officially known as Alien Day. It's a blood-red spot on the calendar each year where acolytes of the "Alien" universe unite worldwide to indulge in their favorite sci-fi horror property and perhaps partake in a special viewing of one of the nine "Alien" movies (including crossovers) in the franchise.

In honor of the occasion, FX Networks has hatched a pair of new "Alien: Earth" teasers titled "Crate" and "Gestation Complete" that offer more unnerving clues regarding the series' plotline and chilling tone. Both are filled with existential horrors and sticky biological ickiness that's perfect for Alien Day.

Officially founded by 20th Century Fox in 2016, Alien Day takes its name from LV-426, the hostile planetoid where the ill-fated Nostromo crew discover an ancient derelict spaceship which carries a cargo of unpleasant extraterrestrial ovomorphs in 1979's original "Alien" movie directed by Ridley Scott.

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Gestation Complete | FX - YouTube Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Gestation Complete | FX - YouTube
"This ship… collected five different lifeforms, from the darkest corners of the universe," states the sinister-sounding narrator, "Each one a unique deadly species. Monsters!"

We also got a fun Earth Day teaser earlier this week featuring acclaimed stargazer and cosmologist Neil deGrasse Tyson!

Few things in life are as reassuring as the deep baritone voice of the celebrity astrophysicist, and when paired with this new Earth Day teaser for FX's upcoming "Alien: Earth" TV series from creator Noah Hawley ("Fargo"), it makes for an interesting combination.

Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Earth Day | FX - YouTube Alien: Earth | Official Teaser - Earth Day | FX - YouTube
Leading in with a montage of inspiring shots of Mother Earth and her vast range of flora and fauna like a serene trailer for a new nature documentary, things quickly descend into impending dread as the protective spheroid of the Earth transitions into an incubating egg housing a pulsating xenomorph embryo.

"Alien: Earth" arrives sometime this summer for FX/Hulu and stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El.

a movie poster showing an alien creature atop a containment cell

New Alien Day poster for FX/Hulu's "Alien: Earth" (Image credit: FX/Hulu)

Jeff Spry
Jeff Spry
Contributing Writer

Jeff Spry is an award-winning screenwriter and veteran freelance journalist covering TV, movies, video games, books, and comics. His work has appeared at SYFY Wire, Inverse, Collider, Bleeding Cool and elsewhere. Jeff lives in beautiful Bend, Oregon amid the ponderosa pines, classic muscle cars, a crypt of collector horror comics, and two loyal English Setters.

