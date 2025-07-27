Go behind the gory scenes of Hulu's 'Alien: Earth' with gruesome aliens and crawling eyeballs (video)

On-Set Dispatches: First Look | Alien: Earth | FX - YouTube Watch On

"Alien: Earth" doesn’t crash onto FX/Hulu until next month but the more we see of creator Noah Hawley's sci-fi horror sensation set a couple of years before the events of Ridley Scott's "Alien," the more we're aware that this show is going to be pushing the boundaries of scary sticky ickiness.

FX Networks just unleashed a new 4-minute behind-the-scenes peek at "Alien: Earth" that's packed with fresh bloody footage and illuminating comments by its main cast and crew regarding this harrowing journey we'll all embark on when the series lands Aug. 12, 2025.

It stars Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El in a sort of prequel set while the USCSS Nostromo is out somewhere near Zeta 2 Reticuli prior to setting down on the deadly LV-426 planetoid.

Still from Noah Hawley's "Alien: Earth." (Image credit: FX/Hulu)

Playing out in the year 2120 when the Weyland-Yutani exploratory starship USCSS Maginot plows into Earth's Prodigy City with a crazy cargo of five nightmarish life forms aboard, "Alien: Earth" centers around a commando team sent into the wreckage to search for survivors and unfortunately encounters some of the science vessel’s ravenous extraterrestrial passengers.

"Alien: Earth is the story of a Weyland-Yutani ship collecting species from around the galaxy that crashes on the planet Earth," executive producer and director Hawley explains in the video. "But it crashes on the property of a different corporation, the Prodigy Corporation, which is run by a billionaire named Boy Cavalier, who is trying to create the first transhuman hybrid."

With this first of a potential series of "On-Set Dispatches," we hear some juicy details of what "Alien" fans will experience when the frightening eight-chapter miniseries erupts during the dog days of summer.

"The hero is a character named Wendy, a 12-year-old girl who finds herself in a synthetic adult body," Hawley adds. 'She's been separated from her family as part of this secret project that the Prodigy Corporation has done. We have combined this story of humanity facing this existential threat, both from biological monsters and from synthetic artificial intelligence, which always raises the question, does humanity deserve to survive?"

T. Ocellus is genuine frightmare fuel from a dark corner of the universe (Image credit: FX Networks)

We don't know about you, but T. Ocellus, that slimy little eyeball creature scuttling around the spaceship searching for available orifices to enter seems far scarier than any angry dome-headed xenomorph!

"Alien: Earth" arrives starting Aug. 12, 2025 with a two-episode premiere.

