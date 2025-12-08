Watch live: US Senate vote to appoint Jared Isaacman as head of NASA today

Jared Isaacman, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Administrator, testifies during his confirmation hearing in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Dec. 3, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

NASA may finally be on the cusp of regaining official leadership as the Senate votes on Trump's (re)nominated pick for the head of the space agency today.

Jared Isaacman, billionaire tech entrepreneur and sponsor of SpaceX's private Polaris spaceflight program , will face a vote Monday (Dec. 8) before the Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation, which will determine whether or not he will be installed as NASA's new administrator.

The hearing begins today at 5:30 p.m. ET (2230 GMT), and will be broadcast live via the Senate Committee's website and YouTube, as well as here on Space.com.

Isaacman has flown to space twice. He privately funded both missions, which launched groundbreaking spaceflights aboard SpaceX Crew Dragons . The first, Inspiration4 , was also the first all-civilian launch, while his second, Polaris Dawn , included the first civilian spacewalk .

In his nomination hearing last week, Isaacman faced questions from the committee scrutinizing his relationship with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and probing his position on NASA's science and human spaceflight programs. It was Isaacman's second such hearing before the committee, which had the opportunity to press similar questions to him in April , during his first round through the nomination process.

Despite a positive and mostly bipartisan reception by lawmakers, a vote for Isaacman's confirmation earlier this year was halted when President Trump withdrew his nomination in May. Janet Petro , acting NASA Administrator at the time, later ceded the role to Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy when Trump appointed him to the position in July.

Isaacman quietly stepped aside, but little movement was made over the summer to nominate a new NASA chief as Duffy juggled dual roles at the space agency and DOT. Then, an early November report from Politico exposed a 62-page document, known as "Project Athena," outlining Isaacman's vision to outsource certain aspects of NASA to the commercial sector in order to operate a leaner, more efficient agency. A day after that report published, Trump renominated Isaacman for NASA's acting administrator.

Polaris Dawn commander Jared Isaacman becomes the first private astronaut to perform a spacewalk on Sept. 12, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX)

In addition to Isaacman, seven other federal appointments face votes this evening, including John DeLeeuw, of Texas, and Michael Graham, of Virginia, to the National Transportation Safety Board, Steven Haines, of Virginia, as Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Analysis, Robert Harvey, of Florida, as Federal Maritime Commissioner, Richard Kloster, of West Virginia, to the Surface Transportation Board, Adm. Kevin E. Lunday as Commandant of the United States Coast Guard and McCormack, of Virginia, as Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy.