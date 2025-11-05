Trump nominates billionaire Jared Isaacman for NASA chief — again

Jared Isaacman meets with a St. Jude Family at the Sun 'n' Fun Aerospace Expo in April 2024.

Jared Isaacman is in line to be NASA chief — again.

President Donald Trump just tapped the billionaire tech entrepreneur to lead the U.S. space agency, five months after pulling his nomination for the same post.

"Jared's passion for Space, astronaut experience, and dedication to pushing the boundaries of exploration, unlocking the mysteries of the universe , and unlocking the new Space economy, make him ideally suited to lead NASA into a bold new Era," Trump wrote Tuesday (Nov. 4) in a post on Truth Social, the social media platform he owns.

Polaris Dawn commander Jared Isaacman becomes the first private astronaut to perform a spacewalk on Sept. 12, 2024. (Image credit: SpaceX)

That astronaut experience is extensive. Jared Isaacman , who founded the payments company Shift4, has organized, funded and commanded two private astronaut missions to Earth orbit, both of them using SpaceX hardware. On the second of those flights, called Polaris Dawn , he conducted the first-ever private spacewalk.

This will be Isaacman's second trip down nomination lane. Trump put him up for NASA chief this past January, and Isaacman looked set to be confirmed by Congress — until the president abruptly pulled his nomination on May 31, citing Isaacman's past donations to Democratic political candidates and supposedly close relationship with SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk .

Isaacman apparently isn't holding a grudge; he said he's ready to go through the process all over again.

"Thank you, Mr. President @POTUS, for this opportunity. It will be an honor to serve my country under your leadership," Isaacman said in a post on X , the social media platform that Musk owns, on Tuesday evening.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The support from the space-loving community has been overwhelming. I am not sure how I earned the trust of so many, but I will do everything I can to live up to those expectations," he added.

NASA is currently led, in an acting capacity, by Sean Duffy , the former timber-sports champion and reality TV star who also serves as the Secretary of Transportation.

Duffy had been angling to hold on to the NASA job, according to media reports . But he struck a conciliatory and congratulatory tone in his own X post on Tuesday.

"Thank you @realDonaldTrump for the honor to lead @NASA. We’ve made giant leaps in our mission to return to the moon before China. It’s critical for our national security and national pride that we win the next space race. Congratulations to @rookisaacman. I wish him all the success and will ensure the transition is seamless," Duffy wrote.