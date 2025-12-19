Jump to:

Best Lego Avatar sets 2025

News
By published

If you're a Pandora-loving moviegoer who can't get enough of the Na'vi culture, keep an eye on these stunning Lego Avatar sets.

A brick-built dragon is ridden by a blue minifigure while a grey helicopter is nearby, all on a blue background and a cliff-edge in the foreground.
(Image credit: Lego)
Jump to: