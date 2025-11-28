Feel the force with 20% off our best lightsaber for kids — Star Wars Yoda lightsaber now only $40 at the Disney store
Buy or do not. There is no try. Train in the ways of the Jedi with this light and sound effects Star Wars Yoda lightsaber, now $40 at the Disney Store.
Small, green and badass, Yoda was one of the original Star Wars trilogy's biggest surprises, and now you can step into his Jedi shoes with this play-friendly Star Wars Yoda lightsaber, 20% off from the Disney Store this Black Friday.
As underlined by the Disney Store's listing, these are toys and are meant for play. Why is that important? Because as cool as the Star Wars Black Series lightsabers are, with their metal hilts and so forth, $200 is a lot of money to lose because a Jedi battle gets a little too heated.
But, despite its $40 price tag and plastic construction, this Star Wars Yoda lightsaber isn't short on bells and whistles. It boasts a glowing blade, sound effects, a detachable hilt and more, enough to amuse any youngling. We also think it's the best lightsaber for kids.
