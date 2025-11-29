We reviewed this iconic Lego Star Wars starship and felt it was expensive — but with 50% off this Black Friday weekend, we wouldn't hesitate to buy it

Save $40 on this impressive reproduction of the Tantive IV at Amazon this Black Friday weekend — now the lowest price we've ever seen it.

A build of the Lego Star Wars Tantive IV starship on a black table
(Image credit: Future)

In the opening scenes of the original movie, Star Wars: A New Hope, the first starship we see is the Tantive IV, being pursued and fired upon by a huge Imperial Star Destroyer that fills the screen.

Lego has produced a 654-piece model of the iconic Rebel craft that measures 12.5 inches long. Its regular price is $79.99, but you can now pick it up for just $40 in this Black Friday Amazon deal.

The 654-piece Tantive IV model measures 6 x 12.5 x 4 inches. We were impressed with the level of detail in our Lego Star Wars Tantive IV review. The model comes with a display stand, a printed name plaque and a 25-year Lego Star Wars anniversary brick.

Image 1 of 2