In the opening scenes of the original movie, Star Wars: A New Hope, the first starship we see is the Tantive IV, being pursued and fired upon by a huge Imperial Star Destroyer that fills the screen.

Lego has produced a 654-piece model of the iconic Rebel craft that measures 12.5 inches long. Its regular price is $79.99, but you can now pick it up for just $40 in this Black Friday Amazon deal.

Those opening scenes aboard the Tantive IV are the first time viewers encounter R2-D2, C3PO and of course, Darth Vader. For our money, that makes it a very special starship, worthy of a place in any Lego Star Wars collection.

