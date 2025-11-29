We reviewed this iconic Lego Star Wars starship and felt it was expensive — but with 50% off this Black Friday weekend, we wouldn't hesitate to buy it
In the opening scenes of the original movie, Star Wars: A New Hope, the first starship we see is the Tantive IV, being pursued and fired upon by a huge Imperial Star Destroyer that fills the screen.
Lego has produced a 654-piece model of the iconic Rebel craft that measures 12.5 inches long. Its regular price is $79.99, but you can now pick it up for just $40 in this Black Friday Amazon deal.
Save 50% on the Lego Star Wars Tantive IV (75376) model at Amazon.
Those opening scenes aboard the Tantive IV are the first time viewers encounter R2-D2, C3PO and of course, Darth Vader. For our money, that makes it a very special starship, worthy of a place in any Lego Star Wars collection.
Save $40 on the Lego version of this iconic starship. The 654-piece Tantive IV model measures 6 x 12.5 x 4 inches. We were impressed with the level of detail in our Lego Star Wars Tantive IV review. The model comes with a display stand, a printed name plaque and a 25-year Lego Star Wars anniversary brick.
