Not got space or the bank balance for the UCS Venator? This Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Acclamator-Class Assault ship is the next best thing, especially if you remember the end of the movie, when the intergalactic war kicked into gear. And now, thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale, it's down to just $40.

You can get the Lego Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Acclamator-Class Assault Ship on sale right now at Amazon for $40.



It's a crying shame that the Acclamator didn't get more movie screen time before being replaced by the Venator in Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. But this model of the craft, last seen being loaded with clones, is seriously cool, and it's a genuine joy to build. Our expert gave it 5 out of 5 stars in their review of the Lego Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Acclamator-Class Assault Ship and we think it's one of the best Lego Star Wars sets out there.

With 450 PCs, the set will take you half an afternoon to build and, thanks to the optional stand, it can be perched on a shelf. It's rated for builders aged 18 or over, but once built, children can swoosh it around the living room without it falling apart.