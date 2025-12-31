Lego Star Wars 2025: A year in review

Over 30 Lego Star Wars sets have been released in 2025, which, if you're a collector, is an awful lot to keep up with. Especially considering that this year we've also seen the most expensive Lego Star Wars set ever released (the Ultimate Collector's Series Death Star, with its eye-watering $999.99 price tag — but more on that later). It’s been a very strong year for sets, though, with a good range of playsets and display sets, and plenty to please both adults and kids alike.

The Star Wars universe has had a quiet year with the second season of Andor on Disney Plus and… Well, that's about it. With sets typically based on current TV shows and movies, Lego hasn't had a great deal of new material to work with, which is perhaps why we’ve seen so many reimagined models. A new Death Star, a new Grogu, AT-S, we could go on.

Still, re-designed sets are no bad thing. The new UCS Death Star is like nothing we've seen before, and this year's Grogu With Hover Pram offers something completely different from 2020's The Child. There are some surprisingly unique designs, too, like a Star Wars logo for the first time, and a brick-built Wicket the Ewok.

It's hard to call 2025's Lego Star Wars releases anything but a success overall. Below, we'll go into more detail about the best Lego Star Wars sets from the year and exactly what made them a success.

Playsets

The Republic Juggernaut certainly looks impressive with its 10 oversized wheels, but it's a little on the pricey side. (Image credit: Lego)

There's one thing to be said about the Lego Star Wars playsets of 2025: They've been expensive. Outside of battle packs and microfighters, the cheapest set released this year was $29.99 (A 92-piece 4+ Mando and Grogu's N-1 Starfighter). Pocket-money priced sets have simply not existed this year, with the majority of playsets costing upwards of $69.99 — some substantially more.

There’s the 815-piece Republic Juggernaut, for example, with a $159.99 price tag that rivals some Ultimate Collector's Series sets. Made up of 813 pieces, it's a rather unique set thanks to its 10 large wheels. And thanks to steering that works simply by tilting the model, it's a fun set to play with.

The Force Burner Snowspeeder, the only Lego Star Wars set from the 'Rebuild the Galaxy' sub-theme to release in 2025. (Image credit: Lego)

There's also the 976-piece Battle of Felucia Separatist MTT, another set with a price tag of $159.99. Based on The Clone Wars, this blue and gray vehicle comes with an army of Battle Droids and Commando Droids featuring plenty of moving parts, stud shooters and opening panels to access the interior.

Neither of them is a bad set, but it does make us wonder what the cut-off price should be for a playset. It's a lot of money for something that children will roll and swoosh around. More reasonably, we've had the $54.99 Force Burner Snowspeeder, the only set to release this year under Lego's fun 'Rebuild the Galaxy' sub-theme. There was also the 707-piece Jango Fett's Starship, which cost $69.99 — a nice alternative for those who didn't want to pay for the larger UCS version.

A smattering of other sets finish off the round-up of Lego Star Wars playsets from 2025, including Ahsoka's Jedi Interceptor for $44.99 and a $69.99 Rebel U-Wing Starfighter. There are some decent sets in here, but it's hard not to be a little disappointed with the lack of sub-$40 sets.

Display sets

We think the Lego Star Wars Acclamator-Class Assault Ship is one of the best sets of 2025. (Image credit: Kim Snaith)

Where playsets have lacked a little in 2025, Lego Star Wars display sets have certainly shone. These sets have come in a range of shapes and sizes, with surprisingly reasonable prices in some cases. Not all sets carry an 18+ age rating, with some builds being more family-friendly than others (including the excellent Grogu and Hover Pram, which we rated very highly at the beginning of the year).

It's been a great year for mid-size ships, with three more of these added to Lego's line-up: Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle, Home One Starcruiser and Acclamator-Class Assault Ship. Carrying a price tag of just $49.99, we think the Acclamator-Class Assault Ship is one of the best Lego Star Wars sets of the year, packing in a great amount of detail in a small, manageable package.

The Star Wars Logo model is simple but effective. (Image credit: Future)

The Brick-Built Star Wars Logo has also been a pleasant surprise, and a set we thoroughly enjoyed building this year. Its MSRP is just $59.99, which feels reasonable enough, but we've frequently seen it discounted, too. While it might not be the most exciting set ever designed, it's a great addition to any Star Wars display or makes for a great backdrop.

Lego Star Wars helmets have had a good year, after a two-year hiatus between March 2023 and March 2025. They came back with a bang, with three helmets making it onto shelves: Kylo Ren, Jango Fett and AT-AT Driver. A great selection, with the standout being the AT-AT Driver thanks to its unique design and colorful injection of red.

That's far from it, either. We've also had a strong selection of 10+ and 12+ age-rated display models, some of which we've never seen before. We've already mentioned Grogu with Hover Pram, but we also got a model of K-2SO, Chopper, a Battle Droid with STAP and, of course, a brick-built Wicket the Ewok.

Ultimate Collector's Series sets

Look at the sheer size of the Lego Star Wars UCS Death Star! (Image credit: Lego)

2025 has been a momentous year for UCS sets, for more than one reason. First, we've had three Ultimate Collector's Series sets in 12 months – that's the first time it's happened since 2002. Second, one of the sets (the Death Star) is a record-breaker on two counts: it's the largest Star Wars set ever released, in terms of piece count, and it's the most expensive Lego set to date.

But first, let's talk about the two smaller UCS sets. First was Jango Fett's Firespray Class Starship, released in May. Costing $299.99, it's very much a mid-priced set, and being similar to Boba Fett's Starship (and Slave 1 before it), it isn't the most elusive or attractive set on the market. Following it in August came the AT-ST Walker. Again, not the most innovative set — we've had several AT-STs before — but it's the first time we've had an UCS version. And with a price tag of $199.99, it's one of the most reasonably priced Ultimate Collector's models we’ve had in years. A big win for people who don't have a huge Lego budget but still want something aimed at adult collectors.

Jango Fett's Firespray Class Starship is rather impressive, but it's very similar to previous sets. (Image credit: Lego)

And for the people who do have a huge Lego budget? That's where the $999.99 Death Star comes in. We have mixed feelings about this set. On the one hand, it's hugely impressive due to its side. On the other hand, it's far too expensive and the fact that it's only a cutaway of the Death Star, rather than a complete sphere, gives us pause. Is it as good as 2016's Death Star? It's down to personal opinion, really.

Overall, it's safe to say we've been spoiled on the UCS front this year, with something to suit practically all budgets. We're intrigued to see if we'll get three sets in 2026, or if Lego will go back to delivering the standard two.

Festive specials

Have you ever seen a Lego Star Wars set looking so festive? (Image credit: Lego)

We had to mention the fantastic Gingerbread AT-AT Walker, which was released alongside this year's festive sets. Costing $59.99 and being made up of 697 pieces, it not only offers excellent value for money, but it's one of the most fun Lego Star Wars sets we've seen in a while. This gingerbread-colored AT-AT is decorated with holiday lights and white strips made to look like icing — it's simply adorable.

Of course, we also got an obligatory Star Wars Advent calendar for 2025. Its price has remained steady at $44.99, as it has been for a number of years, although its value is questioned by how much you like the minifigures and miniature builds included in any given year. This year, the standout minifigures are a unique printed C3PO and Jawa wearing a holiday sweater.

In summary

It’s been a very strong year for Lego Star Wars, particularly for grown-ups and collectors. For Star Wars fans with an excess of disposable cash, the Ultimate Collector's Series Death Star is surely a must-have. But even for fans with more limited income, the wide range of display models available has made 2025 a very good year indeed.

It's perhaps not been a great year for playsets, with the best playsets costing almost as much as a lower-priced UCS set. There have been very few sets under $40, aside from a smattering of battle packs and Microfighters, but we see those every year. Hopefully, Lego strengthens its offerings at the bottom end of its price range for next year.

Overall, though, we can't be too disappointed. The good certainly outweighs the bad, with some truly unique sets landing on shelves over the last 12 months. We can't pick a favorite, but we do have a soft spot for Grogu, and the Acclamator-Class Assault Ship is still one of the best value sets we've seen this year.