Best Lego Star Wars Helmets 2023

Got a penchant for Lego's range of Star Wars helmets? You're in the right place: here, we're rounding up the best Lego Star Wars helmets currently available.

Lego Star Wars helmets are a fairly new addition to Lego's massive range of Star Wars sets. Aimed at adults, they offer a relatively inexpensive building experience that results in a high quality display model, perfect for any desktop or mantel.

The first wave came around in 2020, with Boba Fett, Storm Trooper and TIE Fighter Pilot helmets hitting shelves. All three of those are now discontinued, but they've been replaced with more and more helmets: there are now eleven in the range, and there's a very high chance Lego will continue to bring out more.

Whether your allegiance lies with the Imperial Forces or the Rebel Alliance, there's a Lego Star Wars helmet for you. Among the latest to arrive in stores are Princess Leia's Boushh disguise and Clone Commander Cody, and there's also Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader in the mix.

You'll find two sections in our guide below: the best Lego Star Wars helmets currently available, and those that have been retired. If you're hoping to complete your collection and are after a discontinued set, you'll have to head to reseller marketplaces to get your hands on one: be prepared to pay a premium! We'd recommend snapping these Star Wars helmets up while they're still on sale from Lego: they're excellent sets that will never go out of fashion.

The quick list

Best Lego Star Wars helmets currently available

These are the Lego Star Wars helmets still widely available from Lego stores and other third-party retailers. You'll find pricing - and current deals - listed on each item below.

Clone Commander Cody

(Image credit: Future)

It's hard to find fault with the Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet. Sure, like Captain Rex, you could say it's a little too similar to a regular Stormtrooper. But this one has a multitude of details to set it apart. There's the fantastic bright orange highlights, for example, and the carefully-constructed plume on the head. The helmet itself is also uniquely shaped, perfectly replicating the real Clone Commander Cody's armor.

We can't even complain the set about having too many stickers: sure, there's a couple, but they aren't front-and-center. Ultimately, Clone Commander Cody is a wonderful addition to any Lego Star Wars helmets collection: it's undoubtedly one of the best released so far.

Read our full Lego Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet review (opens in new tab) .

The Mandalorian

(Image credit: Future)

Looking at the Lego Star Wars The Mandalorian Helmet, you can almost hear Din Djarin’s gruff but lovable voice coming out of it. All it’s missing is a little Grogu peering over its shoulder, but we can’t have everything.

It’s perhaps a bit unexciting in its color choices, but it does accurately represent The Mandalorian’s real armour. And accents of shiny silver bricks running across the top of the helmet and above the visor really do wonders to add a pop of detail. Building The Mandalorian Helmet won’t take you much longer than an hour, which isn’t a huge amount of time for a $70 set, but you’ll be left with a model you’re proud to display in your home.

This is the way... to our Lego Star Wars Mandalorian Helmet review (opens in new tab) .

Princess Leia (Boushh)

(Image credit: Future)

Remember the scene in Return of the Jedi where Princess Leia has to sneak into Jabba the Hutt's palace? Well, this Boushh helmet is what she wore during that scene. It might not be as iconic as, say, Luke Skywalker's Red Five helmet or Darth Vader's, then, but don't let that put you off: this is one of our favorite Lego Star Wars helmets so far thanks to how unique it is.

The building process is completely different from any other, making this an engaging and fun experience. And the finished model is fantastic: it looks just like the real thing, and packs in so many great little details.

Read our full Lego Star Wars Princess Leia (Boushh) Helmet review (opens in new tab) to see why it's worth adding to your collection.

Darth Vader

(Image credit: Future)

Since he first stepped foot onto our screens in 1977, Darth Vader has become an icon of not only Star Wars, but cinema as a whole. One of the most iconic outfits and helmets of all time, it’s only natural that Darth Vader has received many Lego recreations. This Lego Star Wars set captures his helmet well, but there’s a bit of a problem. While Darth Vader’s helmet is legendary, it’s almost entirely black which makes it a bit of a boring build, and also somewhat confusing.

Although it’s repetitive and a bit dull to build, when it’s finished it does look very regal. Positioning the Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet next to the others in the Star Wars build-to-display series would make for a fantastic, well, display. Don’t believe us? We find your lack of faith disturbing.

Head to our Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet review (opens in new tab) to find out more.

Luke Skywalker (Red Five)

(Image credit: Future)

The Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet stands out from the crowd because, unlike the rest of the Lego Star Wars helmet collection, it's not got a full mask. This helmet is actually hollow, but rather than detract from the aesthetic, it adds to it.

It's not quite perfect: the shape of the visor of the helmet isn't exactly right compared with Luke's helmet from the movie. But it's hardly a big complaint, and doesn't detract from how excellent this set looks. We particularly love that it features a variety of unique printed pieces - a rarity amongst these helmets.

Read our full Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker (Red Five) Helmet review (opens in new tab) .

Captain Rex

(Image credit: Kimberley Snaith)

If you've already got the (now discontinued) Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet, you might be a little put off Captain Rex: the two are very similar in their construction, after all. But Captain Rex's unique blue accents really make this helmet stand out.

It's an excellent build - and it's also the biggest Star Wars helmet in terms of piece count currently available. So: not only does it look fantastic, but it also offers excellent value for money. Definitely one of the best Lego Star Wars helmets you can currently pick up.

Read our full Lego Star Wars Captain Rex Helmet review (opens in new tab) .

Dark Trooper

(Image credit: Future)

Dark Troopers are perhaps the most fearsome-looking of all Imperial battle droids - and it's safe to say that Lego has perfectly captured that ferocity in its design of the Lego Star Wars Dark Trooper helmet. It's a little smaller than most other helmets, thanks to the shape of the Dark Trooper's armor.

It's also perhaps not the most engaging build thanks to being nothing but a sea of black bricks. But that can't be helped when the result is an authentic replica of an actual Dark Trooper helmet. The red eyes - which appear to glow when the light catches them just right - really finishes this display piece off.

Read our full Lego Star Wars Dark Trooper Helmet review (opens in new tab) .

Retired Lego Star Wars Helmets

In this section, you'll find a round-up of all Lego Star Wars helmets that have been discontinued. Lego sets don't last forever, and these have all been retired into the archives.

Don't worry, though: they're still available from resellers and, if you're lucky, perhaps a third-party retailer. But be prepared to pay a premium: Lego sets generally go up in value once they've been retired.

Boba Fett

(Image credit: Future)

Lego Star Wars Boba Fett was part of the first wave of Lego helmets to come along back in 2020. First to come, and one of the first to go, as Boba Fett is now retired. It's still a sought-after helmet, thanks to its iconic design and fantastic colour scheme.

This is a robust set that makes a wonderful display piece - but if it's not already in your collection you'll have to pay a premium to pick it up.

See our Lego Star Wars Boba Fett Helmet review for a closer look

Stormtrooper

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet "Let me see your identification." Our expert review: Specifications Original retail price: $59.99/£54.99 Current value (based on Bricklink): $172/£140 Model number: 75276 Pieces: 647 Reasons to buy + Instantly recognizable + Great building techniques Reasons to avoid - Discontinued - Not as interesting as some of the more recent trooper helmets

Is there anything more iconic in the Star Wars universe than a Stormtrooper? We'd argue probably not, and that's what makes the Lego Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet one of the best in the series. Sure, it might be rather monochromatic, but it's faithful to the original Stormtrooper design and still manages to pack in a lot of detail and texture.

Clever building techniques mean it's a fun build, too. It's just a shame that if you want to pick it up now, you're going to have to pay way more than RRP.

Scout Trooper

(Image credit: The Lego Group)

Lego Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet "Look, over there, stop him!" Our expert review: Specifications Original retail price: $49.99/£44.99 Current value (based on Bricklink): $62/£50 Model number: 75305 Pieces: 471 Reasons to buy + Fun build + Interesting techniques Reasons to avoid - Discontinued - A little boring-looking

Considering the Lego Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet is the smallest of all the helmets released so far, it's not really surprising that this set hasn't gained much value since retiring.

It's not the most inspiring looking helmet either, although perhaps that's a flaw of the Scout Trooper armor design rather than the Lego set itself. But next to the Stormtrooper Helmet, this looks a little blocky and basic. Still, if you're looking to complete your collection, at least picking this one up won't break the bank.

TIE Fighter Pilot

(Image credit: The LEGO Group)

Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter Pilot Helmet "Here they come!" Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications Original retail price: $59.99/£54.99 Current value (based on Bricklink): $310/£250 Model number: 75274 Pieces: 724 Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Unique parts + Striking design Reasons to avoid - Discontinued and VERY expensive to purchase

The first Lego Star Wars helmet to be retired from store shelves, the Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter Pilot Helmet is now one of the most valuable. According to Bricklink valuations (opens in new tab), if you've got a new one of these laying around, it's now worth an average of $310/£250. Phew! That's quite a leap over its $60/£55 RRP.

It's a shame the TIE Fighter Pilot Helmet didn't stay around for very long, because it's one of the most unique Lego Star Wars helmets around. Its tubing detail makes it stand out - as does its printed round plates on the head. Those two pieces alone are likely the reason this set is so expensive to pick up second-hand: those pieces were specially created for the TIE Fighter Pilot Helmet and can't be found anywhere else.