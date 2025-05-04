For Star Wars Day, May the 4th, you'll have to use all your Jedi powers to grab this Lego set — Jango Fett's Starship WILL sell out fast

For Star Wars Day, May 4th ('May the 4th be with you') Lego has dropped what might just become one of the best Lego Star Wars sets of all-time. The incredibly detailed Jango Fett Starship set (75409) is out now at Lego, and is the first new Star Wars UCS sets of 2025.

The all-new 2,970-piece Lego set is priced at $299.99 and for a very limited time Lego is gifting buyers of this brilliant new Lego set with three Star Wars Lego themed gifts. Jango Fett's Starship Key Chain, the Kamino Training Facility set and a Millennium Falcon mini build, come free (while stocks last) with your purchase — which means this set is going to sell out faster than Jango's adoptive son Boba Fett disappearing into the Pit of Sarlacc in Return of the Jedi.

Grab the Jango Fett Starship at Lego for $299.99.

Several of our favorite Lego Star Wars sets have also been discounted at Walmart, and I've rounded up my picks of these Star Wars Day Lego deals — which includes the incredible Darth Vader helmet set and the loveable R2-D2 set discounted for Star Wars day.

Lego also has discounts on selected sets, with reductions so good, you'll be dancing along to the Mos Eisley Cantina Band and celebrating the big Star Wars day in style.

For non-Lego Star Wars fans, Amazon also has a dedicated 'May the 4th be with you' page, featuring all the best Star Wars merch and collectables.

Lego Jango Fett Firespray-Class Starship: $299.99 at LEGO Jango Fett is, as the infamous bounty hunter said "just a simple man trying to make my way in the universe", making his way, with what has to be one of the coolest looking starships ever seen any of the Star Wars franchise movies. For Star Wars Day. May the 4th Lego has launched this incredibly detailed set of Fett's Firespray-Class Starship, and this 2,970-piece build is sure to be snapped up in record time. The model can lie flat or be propped up with a stand, and comes with both Jango Fett and young Boba Fett minifigures. It showcases an authentically detailed cockpit, movable main entrance, and adjustable blasters and seismic charges. There is also an information plaque and Lego Star Wars 25th-anniversary brick. Buy the Jango Fett Starship for $299.99 at Lego..

The Lego Star Wars Jango Fett Starship looks incredible and is sure to be a big hit with collectors. (Image credit: Lego)

Key Specs: 8 Inches (Height) x 16 Inches (Width) x 18 Inches (Depth). Total number of Lego pieces — 2,970. Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship Lego set comes with 2 minifigures including Jango Fett and a young Boba Fett.

Product launched: May 2025.

Price history: As the first new Star Wars Lego set of 2025 it's priced at $299.99, and it's sure to sell out fast.

Review consensus: We have yet to review this brand new Star Wars Lego set, but we will have an in-depth review very soon.

Buy if: You're a Lego collector, love the Star Wars franchise, and a Jango Fett fan.

Don't buy if: You're not a fan of Star Wars and or are considering an even larger Star Wars Lego purchase – we'd recommend the UCS Millennium Falcon set as probably one of the best Lego sets ever made.

More Star Wars Day Lego deals

