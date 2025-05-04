For Star Wars Day, May the 4th, you'll have to use all your Jedi powers to grab this Lego set — Jango Fett's Starship WILL sell out fast
Lego has launched the first new Lego Star Wars set of 2025, and it's an absolute beauty, packed with details and 2,970-pieces, Star Wars fans and collectors will need to use the Force to grab this one.
For Star Wars Day, May 4th ('May the 4th be with you') Lego has dropped what might just become one of the best Lego Star Wars sets of all-time. The incredibly detailed Jango Fett Starship set (75409) is out now at Lego, and is the first new Star Wars UCS sets of 2025.
The all-new 2,970-piece Lego set is priced at $299.99 and for a very limited time Lego is gifting buyers of this brilliant new Lego set with three Star Wars Lego themed gifts. Jango Fett's Starship Key Chain, the Kamino Training Facility set and a Millennium Falcon mini build, come free (while stocks last) with your purchase — which means this set is going to sell out faster than Jango's adoptive son Boba Fett disappearing into the Pit of Sarlacc in Return of the Jedi.
Grab the Jango Fett Starship at Lego for $299.99.
Several of our favorite Lego Star Wars sets have also been discounted at Walmart, and I've rounded up my picks of these Star Wars Day Lego deals — which includes the incredible Darth Vader helmet set and the loveable R2-D2 set discounted for Star Wars day.
Lego also has discounts on selected sets, with reductions so good, you'll be dancing along to the Mos Eisley Cantina Band and celebrating the big Star Wars day in style.
For non-Lego Star Wars fans, Amazon also has a dedicated 'May the 4th be with you' page, featuring all the best Star Wars merch and collectables.
Jango Fett is, as the infamous bounty hunter said "just a simple man trying to make my way in the universe", making his way, with what has to be one of the coolest looking starships ever seen any of the Star Wars franchise movies. For Star Wars Day. May the 4th Lego has launched this incredibly detailed set of Fett's Firespray-Class Starship, and this 2,970-piece build is sure to be snapped up in record time.
The model can lie flat or be propped up with a stand, and comes with both Jango Fett and young Boba Fett minifigures. It showcases an authentically detailed cockpit, movable main entrance, and adjustable blasters and seismic charges. There is also an information plaque and Lego Star Wars 25th-anniversary brick.
Buy the Jango Fett Starship for $299.99 at Lego..
Key Specs: 8 Inches (Height) x 16 Inches (Width) x 18 Inches (Depth). Total number of Lego pieces — 2,970. Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship Lego set comes with 2 minifigures including Jango Fett and a young Boba Fett.
Get the Space.com Newsletter
Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more!
Product launched: May 2025.
Price history: As the first new Star Wars Lego set of 2025 it's priced at $299.99, and it's sure to sell out fast.
Review consensus: We have yet to review this brand new Star Wars Lego set, but we will have an in-depth review very soon.
Buy if: You're a Lego collector, love the Star Wars franchise, and a Jango Fett fan.
Don't buy if: You're not a fan of Star Wars and or are considering an even larger Star Wars Lego purchase – we'd recommend the UCS Millennium Falcon set as probably one of the best Lego sets ever made.
More Star Wars Day Lego deals
Save $47.95 on Luke Skywalker's X-Wing fighter. It's safe to say the X-Wing features in many of the most memorable scenes across the Star Wars franchise, from Luke destoying the Death Star in New Hope to Yoda using the force to lift the submerged X-Wing from the swamps of Dagobah in Empire Strikes Back. This set has 474-pieces and includes three minifigures.
Read our full Lego Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Review.
Save $28 on the AT-TE Walker Lego set from Revenge of the Sith with 1,082-pieces is a sizeable set that comes with a detailed interior and moving joints. The 360-degree-rotating heavy blaster cannon is a real highlight, it's fairly easy to build, although younger builders might benefit from a bit of assistance here and there.
Read our Lego Star Wars AT-TE Walker Review.
Save $13 on the TIE Bomber set. The TIE bombers are seen bombing asteroids in the hunt for the Millennium Falcon in Empire Strikes Back and this set features an openable cockpit and warhead bay with torpedo-dropping function. It has 625-pieces and three minifigures including Darth Vader himself.
Save $14 on this collectible Darth Vader’s helmet set. It makes an incredible piece in any Star Wars Lego collection. It has 834-pieces and features all the details of the Star Wars franchises most infamous villains helmet. It comes with a display stand, nameplate and is part of a series of Lego Star Wars collectible build-to-display helmet models.
Read our Lego Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet Review.
Check out our best discounts and deals on telescopes, binoculars, cameras, star projectors, drones, Lego and much more.
Join our Space Forums to keep talking space on the latest missions, night sky and more! And if you have a news tip, correction or comment, let us know at: community@space.com.
Paul is a deals writer for Space.com and writes across the stable of Sports and Knowledge brands at Future. He has previously worked in cycling media and authored numerous articles on Bike Perfect, Cycling News and Cycling Weekly. Paul is an award-winning photographer having won Mountain Photographer of the Year with Trail Magazine and has a passionate interest in all things photography. Paul will be found most weekends with his camera in hand either at cycling events, on a mountain summit or chasing the aurora borealis forecasts.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
These ARE the Lego Star Wars deals you're looking for
How to edit a solar eclipse photograph: A step-by-step guide