A look into Boba Fett’s ship and gadgets

The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney Plus – one of the many upcoming Star Wars TV shows to get excited about – and the fans’ expectations are through the roof. While the iconic bounty hunter has played a huge role in the Star Wars mythos for decades, he’s never had a big audiovisual production all for himself… until now. To prepare yourself for this new series, get all caught up by watching all the Star Wars movies in chronological order.

Boba had shown up in Legends stories before, which aren’t canonical anymore, but it was The Mandalorian’s second season what effectively brought him back from the dead. And it was also the perfect opportunity to have Temuera Morrison put on his armor again, as he’s a clone of Jango Fett, Morrison’s original Star Wars role – he’s also voiced Boba Fett before in video games and for the DVD release of the original trilogy. In more than one way, The Mandalorian marked the start of a “justice for Boba Fett” arc of sorts in the main canon.

Although a big part of Boba’s inherent coolness is how cold and professional he acts, most fans agree that all the sweet gadgets, plus his striking armor and helmet, are what made him a fan-favorite character from the get-go. It’s hard to deny this assertion, as he didn’t do that much in the original films before being offed unceremoniously, so let’s do him justice and delve into his armory. And remember, no disintegrations!

Spoiler warning: There are some spoilers in here for The Mandalorian season two, so read on at your own peril if you're not caught up.

Slave I (Firespray)

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Boba Fett’s starship has always been every bit as iconic as the man himself, and Attack of the Clones only added to the spacecraft popularity – the sound design was exquisite, and the seismic charges were so cool that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni brought them back for episode 15 of The Mandalorian. Moreover, its odd shape and the fact it rotates 90 degrees from its idle position to flying mode makes it one of the most unique vehicles in Star Wars.

The Firespray-class vessel was originally presented as a prototype police vehicle from the asteroid prison Oovo IV in Star Wars: Bounty Hunter, a 2002 video game that followed Jango Fett years before the events of Episode II. After Jango’s death during the First Battle of Geonosis, Boba inherited the ship alongside the rest of Jango’s equipment.

The original name has been quietly dropped, presumably because it sounded edgy in the 80s, but doesn't fit with the Disney vibe nowadays. A press release for the War of the Bounty Hunters comic crossover event last year officially confirmed that the new name is Firespray, which makes sense.

Both owners made tons of modifications to the ship and its weapon systems over the years, so don’t be surprised if this beauty performs new explosive tricks in The Book of Boba Fett. You too can be the owner of this ship thanks to the Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship set, which would look fantastic on your shelf amongst all the other best Lego Star Wars sets.

EE-3 carbine rifle

(Image credit: EA/DICE)

A famous model of blaster carbine manufactured by BlasTech Industries. It saw some use during the Clone Wars, and later became a highly popular gun among bounty hunters. The weapon didn’t reappear in The Mandalorian at the same time as Boba, but it eventually made a comeback, and he’s keeping it around.

Despite the lower stopping power when compared to larger rifles, its reasonable size, solid optics, and precise (up to) three-round burst fire made it extremely useful for hunters who wanted to injure or incapacitate their targets. You know, some bounties are worthless if they die.

If you're looking to own a replica version of the EE-3 Carbine, then Hasbro has your back. You can pre-order the Nerf LMTD Star Wars Boba Fett's EE-3 Blaster from Hasbro Pulse for $109.99, a special branch of Hasbro that makes limited edition merch like this. You're going to have to wait until March 2023 to actually get your hands on it though. In the meantime, check out our best Nerf guns and Nerf gun deals pages for other Star Wars themed blasters, including one that comes with a Boba Fett protective face mask.

Today's best NERF C2016102 Rival Star Wars Battlefront Apollo XV-700 deals $141.95 View Deal

Z-6 jetpack

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

One of the two jetpacks Jango Fett used in Attack of the Clones, and the one that Boba stuck with. Fast and nimble, this model was favored by Mandalorian commandos all over the galaxy. Its signature look comes from the (optional) heavy missile which can be loaded on (and shot from) its top.

Boba’s Z-6 jetpack has seen a lot of use throughout the decades, and it shows. On top of that, it was badly damaged by a whack from Han Solo, an event which caused the bounty hunter’s apparent demise – one of the jetpack’s biggest weaknesses is that a single strong blow can ignite it. Cobb Vanth fixed the device as well as he could, but its rightful owner should examine it carefully just in case.

Wrist gauntlets

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Arguably the most interesting pieces of armor worn by Boba Fett, these hand-made gauntlets are full of surprise and make him an even more fearsome adversary. If his armor-clad return in episode 14 of The Mandalorian was any indication, these are gonna deliver plenty of surprises moving forward.

Jango’s ZX miniature flamethrower and retractable blades remained intact in Boba’s iteration of the gauntlets, as they proved to be extremely useful in the past. More interesting was the Dur-24 wrist laser and the MM9 projectile launcher installed by Boba so he never lacks ranged firepower.

Again, Nerf makes one of these wrist gauntlets, though it's based on The Mandalorian's version rather than Boba Fett's. Nothing a quick coat of paint couldn't fix though.

Kneepad rocket dart launchers

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

These were never given much use up until episode 14 of The Mandalorian, in which Boba trashes a large group of stormtroopers with a variety of weapons and gadgets. In fact, most people didn’t even know the kneepad rocket dark launchers were there. They seem to pack one hell of a punch though.

They first appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, and original Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch even described them as “little knee pads, where I could fire darts with.” However, they weren’t properly identified until much later, thanks to Star Wars’ extensive visual dictionaries.

Mandalorian armor

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Of course, we can’t end this article without talking about Jango and Boba’s iconic set of armor, which has seen many changes over the years. And we’re including it because it can (and should) be considered a weapon as well – despite its battle-worn condition, it’s an extremely valuable tool which can shrug off regular blaster bolts.

Following Boba’s appearance in The Mandalorian, it’s been re-canonized that Jango received the durasteel-beskar armor from the band of Mandalorians who raised him. He then made a number of modifications to improve its combat effectiveness, something that Boba pushed even further.

The large dent on Boba’s helmet, unless stated otherwise, comes from a duel with fellow bounty hunter Cad Bane – a cancelled Clone Wars episode would’ve shown this confrontation and ended with the death of the latter gunslinger, who’s alive and kicking in the post-Clone Wars animated series The Bad Batch. Will he return in The Book of Boba Fett to cause trouble? We wouldn’t be surprised.