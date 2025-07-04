The vast galaxy of Star Wars merchandising out there has something for everyone, and that includes costumes and outfits that you don't need to make from scratch. The Force might be powerful with many cosplayers, but not all of us have the time, credits, and/or expertise required to go handmade.

We've jumped to hyperspace to find the best Star Wars costumes for kids and adults that you can get right now, all without having to borrow money from the Hutts. Some are full costumes ready to be used if you're in a rush; others are more like collector's items you can sporadically use as part of costumes too.

The list below has been put together in no specific order, and we've tried to find a sweet spot between cost, quality, and coolness. They all should be available to buy now and in the near future. If your pockets are full of extra credits, you may want to take a look at the best lightsabers and best Lego Star Wars sets available as well.

First Order Stormtrooper Costume For Kids

(Image credit: Disney)

First Order Stormtrooper Costume For Kids Officially licensed and all-in-one, this is the ideal costume for any young Star Wars fanatic. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $59.99 Age: 3-13 Years Extras: Detachable parts, hard plastic mask, no blaster Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at disneystore.com Reasons to buy + All-in-one costume for kids + Comes with hard plastic mask Reasons to avoid - Not the highest quality - doesn't come with blaster

Something is alluring about the dark side of the Force, and stormtrooper costumes have become and remained super famous over the decades. When the Star Wars sequels kicked off in 2015, stormtroopers got a modern refresh as the First Order rose to power and began fighting the New Republic and the Resistance.

This costume for children of all ages (if the Force is with you when it comes to stock) is a quick and hassle-free way to let your kid become one of the bad guys just for one day; just make sure to bring them back to the light once they're done having fun. It contains a bodysuit, the iconic helmet mask, a detachable belt, and shoulder pauldrons. It's made to be flexible, durable, and easy to use, which is exactly why you shouldn't expect top-notch quality from this one. This is a traditional children's costume.

We'd also have liked to see a toy replica of a Stormtrooper blaster included, but if you're looking for one, we think the Star Wars Nerf Episode VII First Order Stormtrooper Deluxe Blaster is a great fit (you can get it on Walmart).

Buy on Disney Store.

R2-D2 play story dress for kids

(Image credit: Disney)

RD-D2 ‘Play Story’ Dress For Kids A hybrid, this dress works for those who want to show their love of Star Wars, but don't want a full-blown costume. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $49.99 Age: 3-14 Key info: Washable, shimmery mesh overlay, blue satin trim Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at disneystore.com Reasons to buy + Different from typical Star Wars costumes + Ideal if you want to wear a dress instead of a usual costume + Part of a wider collection Reasons to avoid - Not a typical Star Wars costume

Another Star Wars character you can't go wrong with is R2-D2, but cosplaying as an astromech droid is... difficult to say the least. You can, however, evoke the iconic design of our favorite blue-and-white droid hero with the right clothing, and Disney's R2-D2 "play story" dress for kids gets the job done perfectly, at least for children.

This princess-like dress has a cute face & metallic control panel design on the chest section. Together with some nice trims and extra details evocative of R2-D2, it's the rare sort of costume-like piece of clothing that can be worn casually. Mind you, this isn't an actual Star Wars costume, but if your kid wants something that shouts "I love Star Wars!" but isn't restricted to parties, Halloween, and other celebrations, you can't go wrong with this one.

Moreover, this dress is part of the "Star Wars Story Play Collection", which also includes a C-3PO dress for women available on the Disney Store , so adults are covered too.

Buy on Disney Store.

Padme Amidala cloak

(Image credit: Disney)

Padmé Amidala's Cloak for Adults One for the adults, this cloak can be its own costume or as part of something fancier, but it is expensive. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $149.99 Size: XXS-3XL Extra info: Clasp at neck, Valour fabric, Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at disneystore.com Reasons to buy + Looks fancy + Isn't restricted to just a costume Reasons to avoid - Not instantly recognizable - Other iconic looks available for less

It'd be silly to put together a list of Star Wars costumes and leave Padmé Amidala's memorable wardrobe entirely out of it, which is why we've looked for something worth spending extra money on. Like or hate Episode II: Attack of the Clones, you have to admit Senator Amidala's many outfits were great.

This cloak is directly based on one of her many looks in that movie. Although it's not the full costume you might be looking for, we think it's a pretty awesome piece of Star Wars clothing that can be part of a fancier costume or just a more expensive addition to your collection that you can wear whenever. Get ready to put extra credits down for this one, though.

Per the description (and as seen in the pictures), the fabric is voluminous, especially when walking, and the hood is slightly oversized for extra coolness. This isn't a cloak inspired by Star Wars clothing. It is Star Wars clothing, and we believe there are huge market opportunities in that space if Disney wants to go down that path in the future.

Buy on Disney Store.

Clone Trooper voice changing helmet

(Image credit: Disney)

212th Clone Trooper Battalion voice-changing helmet The iconic look with voice changing sound effects, what's not to like? Our expert review: Specifications Price: $99.99 Ages: 8+ Extra info: Full-scale, padded interior, AA batteries included Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at disneystore.com Reasons to buy + Iconic look + Suitable for adults and teens + Voice changing is cool Reasons to avoid - Not the cheapest - Suitable for 8+ but aimed at adults

Clone troopers are also among the coolest characters introduced into the Star Wars canon by the prequels, and diehards have a hard time keeping track of every clone trooper group that battled for the Republic during the Clone Wars until the day that Order 66 came into effect. Everyone knows the clones that served alongside General Obi-Wan Kenobi on Utapau, though.

If you're a big fan of the 212th clone trooper battalion or simply love the Grand Army of the Republic, this voice-changing helmet for adults is an awesome collector's item that can also be part of an expensive cosplay, if you're into spending all the time and money to become a real-life clone trooper.

It's a full-scale replica that looks just like the model seen in Revenge of the Sith, and you might be surprised to learn it includes a 60-second voice-changing effect, pre-recorded character phrases, and a padded interior which makes it comfortable to wear if you're more of an aspiring trooper that likes to run around with the armor on. It also comes with three AA batteries, which are required to power the helmet.

Buy on Disney Store.

Rey (The Force Awakens) costume for adults

(Image credit: Target)

Rey (The Force Awakens) Costume For Adults This costume, aimed at adult fans of the sequel trilogy, features some nice details. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $102.98 Size: XS-XL Extra info: Secured belt/pouch, officially licensed Today's Best Deals View at Target Reasons to buy + Complete Rey costume + Officially licenses + looks great Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Another Star Wars character we can't ignore, if we're talking costumes, is the Skywalker heir, Rey from Jakku (or Palpatine if you're following her bloodline). The last Jedi and new hope for the Order are said to be key to the future of the franchise, so she won't be going out of fashion anytime soon.

We've seen plenty of both stunning Rey cosplays and cheap costumes for almost a full decade now, but complete pre-made costumes that don't look terrible have been a bit harder to find. Luckily for you, we've come across a pretty convincing option that's officially licensed and is just slightly expensive.

This Rey costume has everything you'd want from a recreation of her Jakku look, minus her desert staff (or the Skywalker lightsaber), and that's why we think it's worth looking into despite the steep-ish price tag. We're especially happy with the belt, mask, and bag; those elements are often ignored and/or of very poor quality in other costumes. If you don't have the time or patience required to craft a Rey cosplay from scratch, we think this is the next best thing.

Buy on Target.

Inflatable Grogu costume for adults

(Image credit: Target)

Inflatable Grogu costume for adults Who doesn't love Grogu? Who doesn't love novelty? If you want to stand out, this is the way. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $101.73 Size: One size fits most Extra info: requires AA batteries (not included), officially licensed Reasons to buy + You stand out + Fun, goofy costume + Grogu is a fan favorite Reasons to avoid - You'll probably be quite warm quite quickly - Expensive

We all love Grogu, don't we? Especially kids. Well, here's a twist: The best costume we've found based on our little green friend was made for adults. Goofy adults, that is.

This is yet another officially licensed costume, but it's far simpler than previous entries in its design: You just have to stick yourself into what's essentially a giant balloon. Yes, you'll be Grogu inside his hover-pram. But, of course, you won't be floating, but using your own legs to walk/run around without bumping into too many folks, hopefully.

It's hard to imagine anyone wearing this inflatable, comically oversized costume for a whole day in a warm environment, but we wanted an off-beat, surprising pick on this list, and we instantly fell in love with this item. While everyone is looking to become Din Djarin for Halloween, this is the costume that will make you the center of attention ahead of The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Buy on Target.

Premium Jedi costume for adults

(Image credit: Target)

Premium Jedi costume for adults The good thing about a generic Jedi outfit is you can be any Jedi you want to be. But you'll part with a fair few credits. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $157.98 Size: XS-XL Extra info: Cotton shirt and pants, detailed belt Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Target Reasons to buy + Is a premium costume + Detailed belt Reasons to avoid - Very expensive - Doesn't come with lightsaber

Strong with the Force or not, everyone would love to get a shot at becoming a Jedi. This costume makes living that fantasy much easier, and we dig that it's a generic Jedi outfit instead of a more specific costume based on a famous character from the movies. While the price tag is on the steep side, we love the extra details and many layers this costume has, all while leaving space for custom finishing touches you may want to add.

These are the classic Jedi robes as seen in the prequels, and every piece of clothing in this full costume is textured enough to be believable without becoming ridiculously expensive. It's not a cheap option either, but we love a good investment, and these clothes could serve you well for many years... as long as you're done growing up.

Its biggest negative? There's no lightsaber included, so you'll have to go through our best lightsabers list to complete your Jedi training and become one with the Force.

Buy on Target.

Princess Leia costume for girls

(Image credit: Target)

Princess Leia costume for girls An affordable all-in-one, this even comes with a wig featuring the iconic buns on either side. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $45.48 Size: S-L Extra info: Officially licensed, wig included, vinyl belt Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Target Reasons to buy + Affordable + Officially licensed + Wig with buns included Reasons to avoid - More detailed options available - Not the highest quality

If we're being honest, this Leia costume isn't the most detailed option around, but it's great value at under $50, and we know Star Wars fans, especially those with young ones in their family, appreciate such picks.

Things are kept really simple here: You've got the classic Princess Leia dress from A New Hope, a nice belt that's evocative enough of the one Carrie Fisher had in the flick, and a wig with the iconic buns that we weren't expecting at all. It's neither low-quality nor top-notch stuff, which makes it sort of perfect for one or two Halloween parties and other celebrations.

Again, this costume doesn't come with a blaster, so that's a separate bit of shopping that you'll have to do if you want the little Leia in your life to defend herself against the evil Imperial forces.

Buy on Target.

The Mandalorian youth dress up box

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Mandalorian youth dress-up box: Din Djarin, Boba Fett, and stormtrooper What's better than one Star Wars costume? Three Star Wars costumes! Our expert review: Specifications Price: $49.99 Size: M Extra info: Officially licensed, three costumes in one Today's Best Deals Check Amazon Reasons to buy + Three costumes in one + Officially licensed Reasons to avoid - Not many sizes available - Doesn't look premium

What's better than a costume below $50? Three costumes, of course. This officially licensed three-pack from Jazwares won't blow anyone away, but if you have kids who desperately need to dress up as the most iconic masked Star Wars characters around, you won't have much to complain about. Din Djarin, Boba Fett, and a random stormtrooper are all effectively evoked by these simple outfits.

These are four-piece costumes with long-sleeved tops and simple printed designs, which is basic stuff, but also means they can be easily upgraded with extra items over time or right away. No pants included for any of these three fits, though, so make sure you've got something that goes well with them lying around.

Needless to say, you won't find any blasters here either. This is a barebones pack that will save anyone in a pickle or looking to make young Star Wars happy for a day, but look elsewhere for genuinely convincing costumes.

Buy on Amazon.

Darth Vader premium accessory helmet for adults

(Image credit: Amazon)

Darth Vader premium accessory helmet for adults Rule the galaxy and fulfil your destiny with this premium, officially licensed Darth Vader helmet. Our expert review: Specifications Price: $99.99 Size: One size fits most Extra info: Officially licensed, adjustable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon View at Amazon US Reasons to buy + Iconic look + High quality helmet + Officially licensed Reasons to avoid - Not a one-piece item - No sound FX

We just couldn't wrap this list up without a Darth Vader item or costume, and it turns out Jazwares' Vader helmet — based on the iconic villain's look in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series — is a pretty sweet deal that would make any Sith lord excited.

Here's the thing: This Darth Vader helmet/mask isn't a one-piece, heavy replica like the ones you get from Hasbro's Black Series, but the quality of the plastic is good, and it's built in a way that makes it good for both serious cosplay and sitting on a shelf along with other collector's Star Wars items. We imagine most buyers will prioritize putting it on display versus wearing it, but it feels perfect as the key item of a complete Vader costume.

This one's aimed at adults, and while you won't be able to order different sizes, the band inside the helmet allows you to adjust it to fit your head. No sound FX bonuses either, so don't expect to magically obtain James Earl Jones' voice with it.