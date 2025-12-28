Entertainment Space Movies & Shows The best sci-fi Blu-rays to own: Beat the streaming subscriptions News By Fran Ruiz published 28 December 2025 Looking to watch some of the best Sci-Fi movies and shows ever without having to rely on streaming? Don't skip these out-of-this-world Blu-ray editions. (Image credit: Getty Images) Jump to: Best For Star Wars Fans Best For Star Trek Fans Best for content Best for Predator fans Best Avatar Collector's Option Best for Alien fans Best for Dune fans Best for Blade Runner Best Steelbook Best for Star Wars TV Shows Share Share by: Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Share this article Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Subscribe to our newsletter