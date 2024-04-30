'Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi' and 'Andor' blast onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray today

An image of Cassian Andor from the home video box art for Andor

For "Star Wars" faithful who missed these two prime offerings on Disney+ when they first landed back in 2022, or those who need to explore further and revisit them, Lucasfilm and Disney are launching "Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Season" and "Andor: The Complete First Season" onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on April 30, 2024.

Both of these Emmy Award-nominated space opera series are being packaged as deluxe Steelbook releases and are crammed to the hilt with bonus features, audio commentaries, deleted scenes, and exclusive concept art cards from Poster Posse artist Attila Szarka to entice the home video crowd.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi: The Complete Series" is a six-episode miniseries covering two discs. This was the first and only season for the "Star Wars" prequel spinoff as unfortunately it was not renewed by Disney+ for a second outing.

Obi-Wan Kenobi : Season 1 4K UHD Steelbook: $44.96 from Amazon Relive this chapter of Obi-Wan's saga that takes place in between the events of "Revenge of the Sith" and "Rogue One," showing how Luke's Jedi master ended up as Old Ben in the deserts of Tatooine.

Here's the official series synopsis:

"'Obi-Wan Kenobi,' set between the events of 'Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith' and 'Star Wars: A New Hope,' finds the Jedi Master (Ewan McGregor) on a crucial mission — and on a collision course with his former apprentice."

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" steelbook set. (Image credit: Disney+)

BONUS FEATURETTES:

Duels of Fate: Obi-Wan vs Vader - Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen examine the lightsaber battles of Obi-Wan and Darth Vader.

Get the Space.com Newsletter Breaking space news, the latest updates on rocket launches, skywatching events and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Dark Times: Villains - Uncover the lore of the deadly Inquisitors, and Darth Vader’s iconic look.

Designing The Galaxy - Say hello to Leia’s loveable sidekick, Lola, then explore the new planets of the Star Wars galaxy.

Director’s Commentary - Join director Deborah Chow for an exclusive audio commentary on the action-packed ﬁnale.

With the second and final season of "Andor" finished with its principal filming in February, this physical set is an excellent way to fully immerse oneself back into creator/writer Tony Gilroy's engaging series prior to the show's return on Disney+ sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.

"Andor: The Complete First Season" includes 12 episodes of Season 1 on three discs.

Here's the official series description:

"The 'Andor' series will explore a new perspective from the 'Star Wars' galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

"Andor" steelbook set. (Image credit: Disney+)

BONUS FEATURETTES:

Ferrix Part 1: Imperial Occupation - Tony Gilroy, Kathleen Kennedy and Diego Luna discuss the series’ origins.

Aldhani: Rebel Heist - Join the shoot in Scotland with character spotlights, rebel training, stunts, a VFX breakdown and more.

Coruscant: Whispers of Rebellion - Explore the stories of ISB agent Dedra, Senator Mon Mothma and spymaster Luthen Rael.

Narkina 5: One Way Out - Uncover the Empire's penal system and the prison's stark look, get to know Kino Loy, and view VFX breakdowns.

Ferrix Part 2: Fight the Empire - Tony Gilroy, Diego Luna, cast and crew reveal the making of the season ﬁnale.

"Obi-Wan Kenobi" and "Andor" hit 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Steelbooks on April 30.