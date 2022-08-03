Cassian Andor strikes back at the Empire in fantastic new 'Andor' trailer from Disney Plus

"Star Wars" fans anticipating the next major live-action series spinning out of the galaxy far, far away will have to be patient one more month as this week Disney Plus (opens in new tab) announced that "Andor" will be delayed until its premiere on Sept. 21.

But there's a small silver lining to the disappointing news in the form of a new full trailer packed with fresh footage, and official word that "Andor" will debut its first three episodes at once when it finally arrives. This marks the first time the House of Mouse's streaming service has dropped more than two chapters for a premiere, following a trend recently employed by Amazon Prime Video (opens in new tab) and Paramount Plus (opens in new tab).

Another reason for the postponement is to give it ample breathing room from Marvel Studios’ "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," which stomps onto Disney Plus on Aug. 17. Had "Andor" been left in its original calendar spot on August 31, it would be going up against heavy hitters like HBO's "Game of Thrones" spinoff, "House of the Dragon" (Aug. 21) and Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" (Sept. 2).

"Andor" is a 12-episode prequel spinoff starring Diego Luna reprising his role as the ex-Imperial officer now turned rebel starship captain Cassian Andor seen in director Gareth Edwards' film "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." In that 2016 feature, the intergalactic spy died with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) on the Imperial planet of Scarif when the Death Star launched a devastating superlaser beam that vaporized the Citadel Tower and surrounding beachhead.

Promotional art for "Star Wars: Andor." (Image credit: Disney)

Here's the official synopsis from Disney Plus:

"The 'Andor' series will explore a new perspective from the 'Star Wars' galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor's journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It's an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero."

Rounding out "Andor’s" cast are Genevieve O'Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Alan Tudyk back as K-2S0. "Andor's" executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan. "Rogue One" co-screenwriter Tony Gilroy is the series creator/showrunner and he's also penned the pilot episode and will double as an episode director too.

Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma in "Andor." (Image credit: Disney)

This fantastic-looking series seems to have a deliberate adult tone with hopefully a more thought-out narrative devoid of glaring plot holes and inconsistent character motivations seen in recent Disney+ "Star Wars" shows like "Obi-Wan Kenobi."

Epic, big screen-style cinematography is also on full display in "Andor's" new full trailer, along with a cool peek at Forest Whitaker's Saw Gerrera, with rousing imagery that reveals what viewers can expect when it premieres on September 21, 2022.